Physical Therapist – Home Health
Northern Michigan Regional Health System
Traverse City, MI
Posted on March 2, 2018
Department:Home Health
Schedule:Full-time
Shift:Day Shift
Hours:830-5
Salary Range:$31.76 Commensurate with Experience
Job Details:
JOB SUMMARY
As a Physical Therapist with our Home Health team, you will be part of a group providing excellent services to our patients in their own home environment. You will focus on assisting the patient to achieve the highest level of motor functioning possible, supporting our mission in providing the care you would expect for your own family. You will be responsible for making home visits to assess or reassess a patient’s rehabilitation needs and potential to develop and/or implement a PT program whichever is reasonable and necessary due to patient’s illness or injury within the context of the patient’s unique medical condition.
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS
Graduation from an accredited school of Physical Therapy with a B.S., M.S., or PhD in Physical Therapy.
Current license to practice in the State of Michigan.
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS
- Two years clinical experience in rehabilitation, hospital, home care, or geriatric Physical therapy service preferred.
