Physical Therapist – Home Health

Department:Home Health

Schedule:Full-time

Shift:Day Shift

Hours:830-5

Salary Range:$31.76 Commensurate with Experience

Job Details:

JOB SUMMARY

As a Physical Therapist with our Home Health team, you will be part of a group providing excellent services to our patients in their own home environment. You will focus on assisting the patient to achieve the highest level of motor functioning possible, supporting our mission in providing the care you would expect for your own family. You will be responsible for making home visits to assess or reassess a patient’s rehabilitation needs and potential to develop and/or implement a PT program whichever is reasonable and necessary due to patient’s illness or injury within the context of the patient’s unique medical condition.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

Graduation from an accredited school of Physical Therapy with a B.S., M.S., or PhD in Physical Therapy.

Current license to practice in the State of Michigan.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS