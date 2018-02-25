Physical Therapist – Home Health
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 25, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/369998
About Physical Therapist – Home Health
ENTRY REQUIREMENTS
Graduate of a physical therapy curriculum approved by the American Physical Therapy Association. Licensed by the State of Michigan.
One year of clinical experience preferred.
Physically able to lift 35 pounds. Demonstrates ability to move, position and transfer clients utilizing good body mechanics, lifting techniques and/or transfer assistive devices to avoid manipulating more than 35 pounds.
Proven ability to communicate effectively in oral and written English and by telephone.
Possess current Michigan motor vehicle license, ability to drive a car, and insured vehicle capable of transport to patient homes or other offices under various weather conditions.
Meets MHH established requirements for proof of health status.
Meets Home Health and Medicare standards as evidenced by criminal background check and fingerprinting.
SPECIFIC DUTIES
-
Supports the Mission, Vision and Values of Munson Home Health.
-
Embraces and supports the Performance Improvement philosophy of Munson Healthcare.
-
Promotes personal and patient safety.
-
Uses effective customer service/interpersonal skills at all times.
-
Meets established productivity standards.
-
Complies with standard precautions, infection control, and safety procedures.
-
Completes initial and ongoing assessments to determine level of functioning including OASIS assessments at appropriate time points.
-
Performs initial and interim assessment and evaluation of the clientâs level of functioning including discharge planning and evaluation.
-
Evaluates patient and develops the plan of treatment including pain management in consultation with the physician.
-
Provides physical therapy in accordance with the plan of treatment.
-
Revises the plan of treatment through identification of new goals as needed.
-
Participates in interdisciplinary coordination or care while assuring adherence to the plan of care. Participates in Hospice IDT meetings when appropriate.
-
Provides patient/family education as appropriate.
-
Requisitions/manages equipment and supplies required for increasing clientsâ function and independence as appropriate.
-
Records in a timely manner evaluation data, treatments, and clientsâ response to therapy interventions in the electronic medical record.
-
Supervises the physical therapy assistant (PTA) and paraprofessionals as required by policy and state regulations.
-
Participates in quality and performance improvement measures.
-
Participates in the inservice programs, including education to Hospice when appropriate.
-
May be expected to conduct peer review including site visits and chart review to document competencies and performance evaluation.
-
Complies with standard precautions, infection control, and safety procedures.
-
Employees with e-mail are required to maintain proficiency in the basic functions of the program and are also required to regularly check email and keep calendars up to date.
-
Completes other job duties as may be assigned by the manager.
Job at a Glance
About Munson Healthcare
More jobs at Munson Healthcare