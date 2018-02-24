ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

Graduation from an accredited school of Physical Therapy.

Current Michigan License to practice Physical Therapy.

Previous clinical experience desirable.

ORGANIZATION

Reports to the Rehabilitation Therapies Manager.

In rendering treatment, is responsible to the individual patient’s attending physician.

Position exercises leadership responsibilities for Physical Therapist Assistants, Athletic Trainers, Aides, Transporters, Physical Therapy Students and Volunteers.

AGE OF PATIENTS SERVED

Cares for patients in the age category(s) checked below:

Neonatal (birth-1 mo) Young adult (18 yr-25 yrs) Infant (1 mo-1 yr) Adult (26 yrs-54 yrs) Early childhood (1 yr-5 yrs) Sr. Adult (55 yrs-64 yrs) Late childhood (6 yrs-12 yrs) Geriatric (65 yrs & above) Adolescence (13 yrs-17 yrs) X All ages (birth & above) No direct clinical contact with patients

SPECIFIC DUTIES

Supports the Mission, Vision and Values of Munson Healthcare

Embraces and supports the Performance Improvement philosophy of Munson Healthcare.

Promotes personal and patient safety.

Has basic understanding of Relationship-Based Care (RBC) principles, meets expectations outlined in Commitment To My Co-workers, and supports RBC unit action plans.

Uses effective customer service/interpersonal skills at all times.

Accurately administers appropriate evaluation tools based on the diagnosis and age of each patient served.

Develops a treatment plan for each patient that reflects results of the evaluation and makes recommendations for treatment.

Provides quality treatment that is reflective of the stated goals in the treatment plan.

Keeps medical records up to date, complete, and in accordance with department and hospital guidelines.

Meets productivity standards of the department.

Records daily charges accurately and promptly per department process.

Participates in department and interdepartmental efforts to improve processes and clinical treatment.

Must be able to meet physical demands of the job including standing, ambulating, and transferring of sometimes heavy patients, pushing heavy patients in wheelchairs, and bending to help patients ambulating,etc.

Performs other duties and responsibilities as assigned.