ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

Graduation from an accredited school of Physical Therapy.

Current Michigan License to practice Physical Therapy.

Previous clinical experience desirable.

Must be able to meet physical demands of the job including standing, ambulating, and transferring of sometimes heavy patients.

Completed or working towards MDT Certification. Previous clinical experience with spine and chronic pain patient population.

ORGANIZATION

Reports to the Rehabilitation Therapies Manager.

In rendering treatment, is responsible to the individual patientâs attending physician.

Position exercises leadership responsibilities for Physical Therapist Assistants, Athletic Trainers, Aides, Transporters, Physical Therapy Students and Volunteers.

AGE OF PATIENTS SERVED

Cares for patients in the age category(s) checked below:

Neonatal (birth-1 mo) Young adult (18 yr-25 yrs) Infant (1 mo-1 yr) Adult (26 yrs-54 yrs) Early childhood (1 yr-5 yrs) Sr. Adult (55 yrs-64 yrs) Late childhood (6 yrs-12 yrs) Geriatric (65 yrs & above) Adolescence (13 yrs-17 yrs) X All ages (birth & above) No direct clinical contact with patients

SPECIFIC DUTIES