Physical Therapist

Department:Outpatient – Physical Therapy

Schedule:Casual

Shift:Day Shift

Hours:8

Salary Range:Commensurate with experience

Job Details:

As a Physical Therapist with McLaren Northern Michigan, you will be part of a team providing award-winning services to our patients. You will focus on assisting the patient to achieve the highest level of motor functioning possible, supporting our mission in providing the care you would expect for your own family.As a member of an interdisciplinary/transdisciplinary team, you will provide comprehensive physical therapy services to patients under the direction of the Manager of Inpatient Therapy Services.Education: Graduation from an accreditedschoolofPhysical Therapywith a B.S., M.S., or PhD in Physical Therapy. Licensure:Current license to practice in the State ofMichigan.Experience: 1-3 years of experience preferred. BLSOther Job Requirements: Ability to safely transfer patients and to move equipment safely utilizing proper body mechanics and utilizing mechanical aids and/or other personnel when needed. Ability to tolerate being on feet for extended periods. Must be able to climb stairs, squat, bend and reach above head. Therapists working in pediatrics must be able to work with patients on the floor, transfer patients safely from the crib, floor, stroller, and wheelchair using proper body mechanics and have the ability to crawl and run. Possess adequate motor coordination and dexterity for fine and gross motor activities. Ability to read, comprehend, assess and analyze clinical data. Ability to evaluate, establish plans, and set goals for patients. Must have problem-solving and conceptual skills. Intact sense of sight, hearing, touch and smell. The colleague must be able to demonstrate the knowledge and skills necessary to provide care appropriate to patient diagnosis, age and cultural needs. Demonstrate commitment to professional growth through participating in and providing educational opportunities. Membership in professional organizations is strongly encouraged. Articulate clearly and concisely. Present oral and written information clearly and accurately.