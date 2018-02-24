Phlebotomy Technician I

The typical start time for this position is 4:00 a.m. The most qualified candidate will also be available to start at 3:00 a.m. and work other shifts as scheduled

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

High school diploma (or GED equivalent).

Good work history in customer-service-skills-focused positions, with an emphasis on excellent attendance, strong work ethic, teamwork abilities.

Keyboarding ability of 30 wpm minimum.

Good vision, manual dexterity, and physical ability to work well in a highly mobile environment, averaging 8 miles of walking and carrying equipment each day,

ORGANIZATION: Reports to the Phlebotomy Manager. May receive instructions from Phlebotomy Coordinator, Laboratory Director, or other Laboratory Manager.

Has daily working contact with many other hospital personnel and patients in various departments.

ALL AGES OF PATIENTS SERVED

SPECIFIC DUTIES

Promotes personal and patient safety.

Remains calm and efficiently follows proper procedure in stressful and/or emergent situations.

Walks or stands most of the day. Walks throughout the Hospital, may need to kneel beside or bend over supine patient to facilitate sample collection.

Activities are controlled by defined procedures and predetermined schedules. However, the priority or work must be determined by the individual on a continual basis. The performance of work is subject to constant interruption and re-prioritization due to different emergent situations that frequently arise during the day.

Collects blood from inpatients, outpatients, and nursing homes according to established procedures and policies. Includes capillary punctures and venipuncture on infants and adults, and radial arterial punctures on adults.

Performs EKG’s.

Collects throat swabs for microbiological testing.

Travels to other institutions (e.g. nursing homes, off-site clinics, patient homes) to collect blood/pick-up specimens and/or deliver lab reports.

Keeps neat and maintains the specimen receiving areas, phlebotomy work-stations, outpatient drawing labs, ensures all supplies being used are not expired by routinely checking expiration dates and consistently checking all areas for expired supplies. Orders storeroom items not on exchange carts, anticipates other supply needs. Informs manager of any supply needs.

Performs and records regular maintenance of point-of-care devices.

Stays current with all work-related communications and subsequent assignments (email, required responses, etc.)

Assists in training of new laboratory employees. Teaches venipuncture, capillary punctures, and arterial punctures, and other work processes to recently hired laboratory aides, medical technologists, med tech students, nursing students, and emergency medical technicians.

Performs other duties and responsibilities as assigned.