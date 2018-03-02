Pharmacy Technician – Lears Road, Petoskey MI
Petoskey, MI
Posted on March 2, 2018
About Pharmacy Technician – Lears Road, Petoskey MI
Currently, Meijer is looking for a Pharmacy Technician. The position must practice the profession of pharmacy in an environment that by philosophy and policy promotes patient care. This person must be friendly and provide remarkable customer service to enhance overall patient health.
Key Deliverables:
Retrieving the appropriate medication from inventory
Inputting customer and prescription information in the pharmacy dispensing system
Creating prescription labels and adjudicating insurance claims
Completing paperwork related to filling prescriptions and receiving drug orders
Ordering prescription medication for the Pharmacy Department
Stocking prescription medication.
Promoting pharmacy initiatives and clinical services to the customer
Excellent organization skills with the ability to prioritize workload
Effective communication skills and agent of change
Maintaining a clean, and orderly pharmacy for a professional appearance
Maintaining confidentiality of patient information
Qualifications:
High School/GED
Registered and/or licensed as required in the state of practice
Retail/Community Practice
Excellent customer service skills
Positive Attitude
Proficient Typing Skills
Neat and Eligible Penmanship
Organizational Skills
Prioritizing Skills
Teamwork
Attendance
Basic Math Skills
