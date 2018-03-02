MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Pharmacy Technician – Lears Road, Petoskey MI

Petoskey, MI

https://my.jobs/7023289eff4f4b2b857ee2dae4a986ed151

Posted on March 2, 2018

About Pharmacy Technician – Lears Road, Petoskey MI

Currently, Meijer is looking for a Pharmacy Technician. The position must practice the profession of pharmacy in an environment that by philosophy and policy promotes patient care. This person must be friendly and provide remarkable customer service to enhance overall patient health.

Key Deliverables:

  • Retrieving the appropriate medication from inventory

  • Inputting customer and prescription information in the pharmacy dispensing system

  • Creating prescription labels and adjudicating insurance claims

  • Completing paperwork related to filling prescriptions and receiving drug orders

  • Ordering prescription medication for the Pharmacy Department

  • Stocking prescription medication.

  • Promoting pharmacy initiatives and clinical services to the customer

  • Excellent organization skills with the ability to prioritize workload

  • Effective communication skills and agent of change

  • Maintaining a clean, and orderly pharmacy for a professional appearance

  • Maintaining confidentiality of patient information

Qualifications:

  • High School/GED

  • Registered and/or licensed as required in the state of practice

  • Retail/Community Practice

  • Excellent customer service skills

  • Positive Attitude

  • Proficient Typing Skills

  • Neat and Eligible Penmanship

  • Organizational Skills

  • Prioritizing Skills

  • Teamwork

  • Attendance

  • Basic Math Skills

