Pharmacy Technician – Lears Road, Petoskey MI

Currently, Meijer is looking for a Pharmacy Technician. The position must practice the profession of pharmacy in an environment that by philosophy and policy promotes patient care. This person must be friendly and provide remarkable customer service to enhance overall patient health.

Key Deliverables:

Retrieving the appropriate medication from inventory

Inputting customer and prescription information in the pharmacy dispensing system

Creating prescription labels and adjudicating insurance claims

Completing paperwork related to filling prescriptions and receiving drug orders

Ordering prescription medication for the Pharmacy Department

Stocking prescription medication.

Promoting pharmacy initiatives and clinical services to the customer

Excellent organization skills with the ability to prioritize workload

Effective communication skills and agent of change

Maintaining a clean, and orderly pharmacy for a professional appearance

Maintaining confidentiality of patient information

Qualifications: