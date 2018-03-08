Pharmacy Technician II

Department:Pharmacy

Schedule:Full-time

Shift:Variable, Days and Afternoons

Hours:0700-1730

Salary Range:

Job Details:

The Pharmacy Technician II is responsible for the following work processes: Processing and distribution of drugs, including assembling and preparation of the correct oral, topical and injectable drugs for verification by the pharmacist. Duties will also include compounding of sterile intravenous medications, nutrition and chemotherapy products, interviewing patients and completing medication histories, restocking automated dispensing cabinets and interacting by phone and in person with other healthcare team members. Education: High School Graduate or equivalent, CPhT certification required.Licensure:Michigan Pharmacy Technician licensure required by June 30, 2015.Experience: Previous experience as a pharmacy technician or completion of an accredited pharmacy technician training program required; experience working in a hospital pharmacy department preferred.Other Job Requirements: Must be able to retain medical terminology and have the ability to analyze and calculate when applying pharmaceutical principals to assure the proper dispensing of medications.Hand/eye coordination, finger dexterity, ability to be standing, walking, bending, stooping, reaching and operating machinery in excess of 75% of the time, lift 40lbs, abilityto distinguish color to ensure the proper dispensing of medications. The ability to communicate clearly in person and by telephone.