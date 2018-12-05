Pharmacy Technician

At SpartanNash, “we deliver what our guests want, when they want it â fast and friendly.” We take pride in service excellence and enjoy providing a great customer experience. There are many retail employers, but not all offer a place where you can learn, grow and thrive. Thatâs why SpartanNash is a cut above the rest.

This position is located at the Family Fare Chum’s.

Position Summary

Perform with accuracy and efficiency assistance to licensed pharmacists by providing medication and other healthcare products to patients.Â Assist with preparing prescribed medication to patients by counting tablets, labeling bottles, stocking products, providing customer service, utilizing the computer systems to maintain patient profiles and insurance claims, and checking out patients that ensures that the shift contributes to the financial interest of the store. Complete all other duties as assigned in a timely manner.

Minimum Requirements

Â Degrees

Â High School Diploma (Preferred)

Â May be required depending on state of operation.

Â Job Experience

Â One (1) year prior customer service oriented pharmacy related experience preferred

Â Must have the state appropriate registration or certification.

Â Supervisory Experience

Â NONE

Responsibilities and Essential Duties

Stock and take inventory of medications (prescription and over the counter)

Notify Pharmacy Manager of supplies/products that need to be ordered

Receive prescriptions/refills from patients

Retrieve, count, pour, weigh, package and label products

Maintain customer profiles and prepare insurance forms

Accurately operate cash register, display cost of customer purchase, make change, cash checks, and issue receipt

Have familiarity with all products carried in the department

Maintain a clean, attractive and well stocked department

Abide by HIPPA and all legal policies and procedures

Any task delegated by pharmacist on duty other than final verification of prescriptions and patient counseling on medications.

The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and levels of work being performed as assigned for this job. This is not intended to be an exhaustive list of all responsibilities, duties and requirements; additional responsibilities may be assigned as needed.

Knowledge, Skills Abilities

Ability to read, write, comprehend, and interpret documents

Basic mathematical skills

Suggestive Selling/Knowledge of Products

Detail Oriented

Physical Requirement

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an associate to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. May be required to lift and/or move up to 30 pounds frequently, and up to 50 pounds occasionally. The associate is required to stand and walk for extended periods of time and may bend, stoop, twist and turn frequently. May be required to travel. While performing the duties of this position, the employee is subject to a typical retail store environment (varied temperatures) and is rarely exposed to outside weather conditions. The employee will be exposed to refrigerated/freezer coolers on a frequent basis. The noise level in the work environment is usually low to moderate.

Equipment

General Pharmacy equipment (i.e. scales, counting tools, mixing tools, etc.)

General Retail Equipment (i.e., cash register, telephone, copy/facsimile machine, computer, etc.)

Equal Opportunity Employer â minorities/females/veterans/individuals with disabilities/ orientation/gender identity.