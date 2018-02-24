Pharmacy Tech II Sterile Products Specialist-Oncology

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS:

Pharmacy Technician License issued by the State of Michigan or a temporary license by starting date and full licensure within 180 days of hire date.

High school diploma (or G.E.D. equivalent), courses in chemistry and biology preferred. Pharmacy Technician Associate of Arts Degree, Associates degree with pharmacy experience, Bachelor’s degree preferred, or equivalent.

Pharmacy experience (minimum 1 year).

Knowledge of how a retail pharmacy operates and functions is desirable.

Basic knowledge of medications, medical nomenclature and ability to read physicians’ orders.

Typing 30 wpm minimum.

Must have legible handwriting and/or printing.

Numerical comprehension and mathematical skills.

Ability to communicate verbally, comprehends verbal instructions, and has good telephone etiquette.

Good vision, manual dexterity, and physical ability to withstand the majority of shift on feet while moving around.

Experience with on-line computer systems, especially for retail pharmacy, is desirable.

Experience with on-line insurance adjudication is desirable.

General clerical skills.

Failure to obtain Full License within 180 days will result in termination of employment.

ORGANIZATION:

Under general supervision of the Ambulatory Pharmacy Coordinator, Ambulatory pharmacists, or Pharmacy Manager

Daily activities are set forth but not limited by a responsibility list and monitored by general and direct supervision from the staff pharmacists on duty.

All medications prepared or obtained for dispensing must be prepared under the supervision of and checked by a registered pharmacist.

Has daily working contact with many other health care personnel from various practices.

SPECIFIC DUTIES:

Maintain Pharmacy Tech II Sterile Products competency.

Consistently demonstrates good skills in all correspondence/communication â personal, telephone and electronic.

Willing and able to communicate electronically and to navigate in a CPOE system.

Refers all fielded questions requiring clinical expertise to a pharmacist.

Performs clinical data collection as directed by a pharmacist.

Maintains required drug inventory, storage and outdate management for day-to-day operations and fiscal inventory of medications in Oncology Pharmacy location(s).

Routinely monitors and maintains medication kits with adequate, in-date contents.

Maintains up-to-date drug information and competency for compounding of parenteral chemotherapy.

Orders and maintains adequate operational supplies for sterile product compounding, including but not limited to, closed-system components, IV tubing, IV solutions and adaptors, needles, syringes and other sterile compounding supplies.

Prepares patient treatment schedule for subsequent business day.

Functions in different technician roles within the sterile IV lab, including maintenance of compounding log and directing workflow within IV lab, IV compounding of both non-cytotoxic and cytotoxic doses, and all charging and crediting of pharmaceuticals dispensed.

Maintains batched quantities of parenteral pretreatment medications to maximize productivity and minimize patient delays.

Maintains an adequate supply of reconstituted multi-dose products based on current scheduled treatments and estimated use.

Performs a double check of the provider treatment order and any changes made per collaborative agreement policy of IV compounding label before admixture is initiated.

Prepares IV admixtures from prepared IV labels, using aseptic technique appropriate for a laminar flow hood. Compounding follows established procedures with final verification by a pharmacist.

Maintains IV preparation waste log for pharmacy buyer.

Maintains laminar flow hoods including routine daily cleaning and weekly decontamination, and monitoring of functional readings.

Documents hood readings and maintenance, room and refrigerator temperatures and kit and equipment checks as required.

Assists in maintaining all records required in monitoring productivity statistics and Quality Assurance programs.

Works with pharmacist to maintain investigational drug inventory, documentation and storage and communication with research nurses and research base.

Performs assigned nursing unit inspections according to regulatory requirements. (i.e. Pharmacy, nursing area, retail oncology pharmacy)

Assists in the training of new pharmacy personnel.

Periodically performs office duties, such as document maintenance and filing of patient records.

Maintain adequate office supplies for oncology pharmacy staff utilization.

Completes all mandatory in-service programs as required by Munson Healthcare.

Delivers or facilitates the delivery of sterile chemotherapy compounds to locations within the hospital or to outside facilities.

Assists with set-up of daily treatment deliveries for local oncology offices.

General housekeeping as required, to maintain a neat, clean, organized and professional work area.

Supervises outside cleaning staff.

Maintains a professional, collaborative work ethic.

Processes recall notices upon receipt involving stocked medications.

All other duties as assigned.