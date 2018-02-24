Pharmacy Tech II – Bayshore Pharmacy

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS:

Pharmacy Technician License issued by the State of Michigan or a temporary license by starting date and full licensure within 180 days of hire date.

High school diploma (or G.E.D. equivalent), courses in chemistry and biology preferred. Pharmacy Technician Associate of Arts Degree, Associates degree with pharmacy experience, Bachelor’s degree preferable.

Pharmacy experience. (minimum 1 year)

Training, knowledge and experience in aseptic technique and intravenous admixture preparation are desired.

Knowledge of medications, medical nomenclature and ability to read physicians’ orders is desirable.

Knowledge of how hospitals operate and function is desirable.

Good visual, manual dexterity and physical ability to withstand the majority of shift on feet, moving around.

Must have legible handwriting and/or printing.

Must have numerical comprehension and mathematical skills.

Ability to communicate verbally, comprehends verbal instructions, and has good telephone etiquette.

Experience with on-line computer systems is desirable.

General clerical skills.

Failure to obtain Full License within 180 days will result in termination of employment.

ORGANIZATION:

Under supervision of the Pharmacy Manager in conjunction with Pharmacy Technician Coordinator. May receive instructions from the Director, other Pharmacy Managers or any Pharmacist.

Daily activities are set forth but not limited by a responsibility list and monitored by general and direct supervision from the staff pharmacists and/or Team Leader pharmacist.

All medications prepared or obtained for dispensing must be prepared under the supervision of and checked by a Registered Pharmacist.

Has daily working contact with other hospital personnel from various departments.

SPECIFIC DUTIES: