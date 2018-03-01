Pharmacy Tech II
Traverse City, MI
Posted on March 1, 2018
ENTRY REQUIREMENTS:
Pharmacy Technician License issued by the State of Michigan or a temporary license by starting date and full licensure within 180 days of hire date.
High school diploma (or G.E.D. equivalent), courses in chemistry and biology preferred. Pharmacy Technician Associate of Arts Degree, Associates degree with pharmacy experience, Bachelor’s degree preferable.
Pharmacy experience. (minimum 1 year)
Training, knowledge and experience in aseptic technique and intravenous admixture preparation are desired.
Knowledge of medications, medical nomenclature and ability to read physicians’ orders is desirable.
Knowledge of how hospitals operate and function is desirable.
Good visual, manual dexterity and physical ability to withstand the majority of shift on feet, moving around.
Must have legible handwriting and/or printing.
Must have numerical comprehension and mathematical skills.
Ability to communicate verbally, comprehends verbal instructions, and has good telephone etiquette.
Experience with on-line computer systems is desirable.
General clerical skills.
Failure to obtain Full License within 180 days will result in termination of employment.
ORGANIZATION:
Under supervision of the Pharmacy Manager in conjunction with Pharmacy Technician Coordinator. May receive instructions from the Director, other Pharmacy Managers or any Pharmacist.
Daily activities are set forth but not limited by a responsibility list and monitored by general and direct supervision from the staff pharmacists and/or Team Leader pharmacist.
All medications prepared or obtained for dispensing must be prepared under the supervision of and checked by a Registered Pharmacist.
Has daily working contact with other hospital personnel from various departments.
SPECIFIC DUTIES:
Supports the Mission, Vision and Values of Munson Healthcare
Embraces and supports the Performance Improvement philosophy of Munson Healthcare.
Promotes personal and patient safety.
Ability to obtain Medication Histories from patients, family, and health care providers by using verbal questioning and available technology.
Has basic understanding of Relationship-Based Care (RBC) principles, meets expectations outlined in Commitment To My Co-workers, and supports RBC unit action plans.
Uses effective customer service/interpersonal skills at all times.
Monitors printer and triages printouts from the computer system in a timely manner.
Process admission, discharges, and transfers.
Performs general housekeeping on each shift in order to maintain a neat, clean, organized work area.
Performs nursing unit inspections according to the State Board of Pharmacy and Joint Commission expectations as assigned.
Answer phone with skill and demonstrates skill in taking messages and referring phone calls to the appropriate people.
Replenishes and checks all medications and expiration dates in various drug kits and trays according to approved lists of contents.
Performs the inventory control, stocking, outdate checking, unit-dose packaging, checking in and storage, and fiscal inventory of medications in all areas of the Pharmacy Department.
Fills, updates, and delivers unit dose carts at scheduled times along with medications and items placed on top of carts watching to assure complete transfer of all bins and certain types of medications that should be transferred to the patient bin remaining on the nursing unit.
Follows proper hand hygiene and abides with hand hygiene policies at all times, including cleaning hands between each patient room.
Performs requisition pick-up, filing, and delivery of medications for patients and floor stock.
Answers questions and problem solves on phone, at service window, and on rounds for issues concerning Pharmacy operations. Refers all situations (phone calls and otherwise) to the pharmacist when questions requiring judgment arise concerning pharmaceutical and/or medical knowledge.
Attends all mandatory in-service programs as determined by Munson Medical Center.
Performs some secretarial type duties such as record keeping and filing.
Makes periodic rounds to patient care areas to pick up physician orders, returned medications and solutions, and other paperwork for the Pharmacy Department. Drop off patient’s medications to in-box and refrigerator and check refrigerator for unused admixtures.
Performs credits and debits for the pharmaceutical charging system, and processes returns as patients are discharged or other changes occur. Ascertains that the department clerk receives all charge documents. Returns credited medications to stock.
Organizes IV admixture labels and compares them with I.V. returns to determine reuse possibility.
Delivers and processes required records for controlled substances at scheduled times or time periods and double-checks medications, strengths, quantities, and nurse’s signature as nurse is accepting delivery. Reports any problems immediately to pharmacist.
Participates in annual inventory.
Assists in maintaining all records required in monitoring productivity statistics and Quality Assurance programs.
Assists in the training of new Pharmacy employees.
Prepares and delivers medications and controlled substances to units with automatic dispensing cabinets (ADC) and appropriately bar codes medications.
Outdate checking sections as assigned.
Refills pharmacy kits and trays.
Performs other duties and responsibilities as assigned.
