Pharmacy Tech I

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS Pharmacy Technician License issued by the State of Michigan or a temporary license by starting date and full licensure within 180 days of hire date.

High school diploma (or G.E.D. equivalent), courses in chemistry and biology preferred.

Knowledge of how hospitals operate and function is desirable.

Basic knowledge of medications, medical nomenclature and ability to read physicians’ orders desired.

Typing – 30 wpm minimum

Must have legible handwriting and/or printing

Numerical comprehension and mathematical skills

Ability to communicate verbally, comprehend verbal instructions, and has good telephone etiquette.

Good vision, manual dexterity, and physical ability to withstand the majority of shift moving around.

Experience with on-line computer systems is desirable

General clerical skills.

ORGANIZATION

Under supervision of the Pharmacy Manager and Technician Coordinator. May receive instructions from Director, Clinical Manager, or any Pharmacist.

Daily activities are set forth but not limited by a responsibility list and monitored by general and direct supervision from the staff pharmacists’ Team Leader, or Technician IIIs.

All medications prepared for dispensing must be under the supervision of and checked by a registered pharmacist.

Has daily working contact with many other hospital personnel from various departments. .

POPULATIONS SERVED COMPETENCIES, INCLUDING AGE OF PATIENTS SERVED

Cares for patients in the age category(s) checked below: X No direct clinical contact with patients

SPECIFIC DUTIES