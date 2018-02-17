Pharmacy Tech I
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 17, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/367983
About Pharmacy Tech I
ENTRY REQUIREMENTS
Temporary Pharmacy Technician License issued by the State of Michigan, by starting date required OR enrolled in MMC employer based training program. After one year full licensure will be required for continued employment
High school diploma (or G.E.D. equivalent), courses in chemistry and biology preferred.
Knowledge of how hospitals operate and function is desirable.
Basic knowledge of medications, medical nomenclature and ability to read physicians’ orders desired.
Typing – 30 wpm minimum
Must have legible handwriting and/or printing
Numerical comprehension and mathematical skills
Ability to communicate verbally, comprehend verbal instructions, and has good telephone etiquette.
Good vision, manual dexterity, and physical ability to withstand the majority of shift moving around.
Experience with on-line computer systems is desirable
General clerical skills.
ORGANIZATION
Under supervision of the Pharmacy Manager and Technician Coordinator. May receive instructions from Director, Clinical Manager, or any Pharmacist.
Daily activities are set forth but not limited by a responsibility list and monitored by general and direct supervision from the staff pharmacists’ Team Leader, or Technician IIIs.
All medications prepared for dispensing must be under the supervision of and checked by a registered pharmacist.
Has daily working contact with many other hospital personnel from various departments.
POPULATIONS SERVED COMPETENCIES, INCLUDING AGE OF PATIENTS SERVED
Cares for patients in the age category(s) checked below:
X No direct clinical contact with patients
SPECIFIC DUTIES
-
Supports the Mission, Vision and Values of Munson Healthcare.
-
Embraces and supports the Performance Improvement philosophy of Munson Healthcare.
-
Promotes personal and patient safety.
-
Uses effective customer service/interpersonal skills at all times.
-
Supports the Mission, Vision and Values of Munson Healthcare.
-
Embraces and supports the Performance Improvement philosophy of Munson Healthcare.
-
Promotes personal and patient safety.
-
Uses effective customer service/interpersonal skills at all times.
-
Monitors printer and triages printouts from the computer system in a timely manner.
-
Process admission, discharges, and transfers.
-
Functions in maintaining files of processed orders.
-
Performs general housekeeping continually on each shift in order to maintain a neat, clean, organized work area.
-
Answers phone with good ESP skills and demonstrates skill in taking messages and referring phone calls to the appropriate people.
-
Replenishes and checks all medications and expiration dates in various drug kits and trays according to approved lists of contents.
-
Performs the inventory control, stocking, outdate checking, unit-dose packaging, checking in and storage, and fiscal inventory of medications in all areas of the Pharmacy Department.
-
Fills, updates, and delivers unit dose carts at scheduled times along with medications and items placed on top of carts watching to assure complete transfer of all bins and certain types of medications that should be transferred to the patient bin remaining on the nursing unit.
-
Follow proper hand hygiene and abide with hand hygiene policies at all times, including cleaning hands between each patient room.
-
Performs requisition pick-up, filling, and delivery of medications for patients and floor stock.
-
Answers questions and problem-solves on phone, at service window, and on rounds for issues concerning Pharmacy operations. Refers all situations (phone calls and otherwise) to the pharmacist when questions requiring judgment arise concerning pharmaceutical and/or medical knowledge.
-
Attends all mandatory inservice programs as determined by Munson Medical Center.
-
Performs some secretarial-type duties such as record keeping and filing.
-
Delivers and processes required records for controlled substances at scheduled times or time periods and double checks medications, strengths, quantities, and nurse’s signature as nurse is accepting delivery. Reports any problems immediately to pharmacist.
-
Performs credits and debits for the pharmaceutical charging system, and processes returns as patients are discharged or other changes occur. Ascertains that the department clerk receives all charge documents. Returns credited medications to stock.
-
Assists in the training of new Tech I Pharmacy employees.
-
Participates in annual inventory.
-
Refill pharmacy kits and trays.
-
Performs other duties and responsibilities as assigned.
Job at a Glance
About Munson Healthcare
More jobs at Munson Healthcare