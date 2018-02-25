Pharmacy Manager, Prescription Services

Department:Pharmacy

Schedule:Full-time

Shift:Day Shift

Hours:9 – 6pm

Salary Range:Commensurate with experience

Job Details:

The Pharmacy Manager is responsible for the day-to-day management and the overall performance of our Prescription Services Pharmacy. The Manager oversees staff, fiscal/financial management, and performance of the pharmacy; including the acquisition, processing, and dispensing of drugs and drug inventory management. The Manger assures that the pharmacy is compliant with all legal and regulatory agencies involving drugs and retail pharmacy operations. The Manager also serves as a Staff Pharmacist; providing excellent customer service with a high level of attention to detail.RESPONSIBILITIESÂ· Develops departmental staffing plan to ensure that patient care and operating standards and goals are met.Â· Manages and works alongside Prescription Services Pharmacy team.Â· Works collaboratively with staff to identify internal and external customers and their expectations.Â· Initiates process changes and services to increase quality, improve customer satisfaction and maximize profit margin.Â· Manages financial resources to obtain maximum organizational performance.Â· Maintains pharmacy drug inventory with no outdates or outages.Â· Responsible for acquiring drugs at the lowest possible expense and maintaining high product quality.Â· Verifies that the correct drug is dispensed to the correct patient in the correct quantity for their medical condition, age and weight.Â· Receives physicians’ prescriptions, verifies appropriateness of the drug, dose and route form. Screens for drug interactions and incompatibilities, then enters the information into the pharmacy computer system.Â· Educates patient and associated family members about the proper use of drugs and associated side effects to be aware of.Â· Performs other duties consistent with the purpose of the job as directed.REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONSÂ· Baccalaureate of Pharmacy from a College of Pharmacy accredited by theAmerican Council on Pharmaceutical Education.Â· Current licensure by the State of Michigan as a Pharmacist.Â· Current Controlled Substance licensure valid in the State of Michigan.Â· Previous Community Pharmacy management experience that shows increasing responsibilities and accountabilities.Â· Minimum 5 years’ Pharmacist experience.PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONSÂ· Doctor of Pharmacy from a College of Pharmacy accredited by theAmerican Council on Pharmaceutical Education.Â· Compounding experience preferred.Â· Previous management experience preferred.