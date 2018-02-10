Pharmacy Manager Full-Time

NOTE: This position is only located at the Mancelona Family Fare Pharmacy store.

Position Summary

Responsible for the management and operation of the pharmacy department at a store level, including but not limited to prescriptions, inventory control, customer service, compliance with regulatory requirements, and adhering to company policies and management of pharmacy staff.

Minimum Requirements

Degrees

Bachelor’s Degree (Required) Pharmacy

or related field required. Doctorate degree in Pharmacy preferred.

Job Experience

Two years experience as a pharmacist

Pharmacy License (in good standing) required in the state of operation.

Immunization Certification preferred.

Supervisory Experience

NONE

Responsibilities and Essential Duties

Manage all aspects of pharmacy operations at the store level including prescriptions, inventory control and customer service to achieve optimal outcomes.

Maintain the pharmacy’s continued compliance with all appropriate Federal and State regulatory guidelines and Company policies.

Process and/or oversee new and refill requests from customers and/or clinics and fill prescription requests efficiently, accurately and in a professional and courteous manner.

Maintain Pharmacy records to include, but not limited to, customer profiles, insurance forms, pharmacy record/POS systems, inventories, control records and registries (i.e., poisons, narcotics, controlled substances, etc.)

Manage, maintain and implement pharmacy programs (i.e. security measures, immunizations and other clinical programs) accordingly. May be responsible to provide clinical care services as assigned.

Prepare responses to third party pharmacy audits as needed.

Responsible to meet or exceed company established acceptable pharmacy operation metrics (i.e. gross and net profits, budgeted sales and payroll, Rx counts).

Responsible to provide focused and effective leadership to pharmacy associates that develop a positive, high performing, customer focused store culture. Implement the Company service program(s) and model high standards of service to achieve positive customer satisfaction.

Responsible for department management including staffing, training, performance management and career development of associates, and developing and monitoring department goals. Develop and monitor department budget as required.

Maintain current knowledge of legal regulations, industry trends and best pharmacy practices; make recommendations to improve current programs and processes and to ensure company legal compliance.

The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and levels of work being performed as assigned for this job. This is not intended to be an exhaustive list of all responsibilities, duties and requirements; additional responsibilities may be assigned as needed.

Knowledge, Skills Abilities

Strong knowledge of HIPAA Privacy and Security Rules, pharmacy laws, rules, and guidelines. Excellent written and verbal communication skills. Strong management, organization, attention to detail and problem-solving skills. Ability to lead a team, and work well with associates of all levels. Successfully completes required continuing education hours and maintains Pharmacy License in good standing. Working knowledge of perpetual inventory procedures and management. Proficient in Word and Excel. Bilingual skills helpful based on demographic region.

Physical Requirement

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an associate to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. May be required to lift and/or move up to 30 pounds frequently, and up to 50 pounds occasionally. The associate is required to stand and walk for extended periods of time and may bend, stoop, twist and turn frequently. May be required to travel. While performing the duties of this position, the employee is subject to a typical retail store environment (varied temperatures) and is rarely exposed to outside weather conditions. The employee will be exposed to refrigerated/freezer coolers on a frequent basis. The noise level in the work environment is usually low to moderate.

Equipment

General Pharmacy equipment (i.e. scales, counting tools, mixing tools, etc.)

General Retail Equipment (i.e., cash register, telephone, copy/facsimile machine, computer, etc.)