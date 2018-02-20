PHARMACY INTERN DRUG STORE

Job Description:

Job Objectives

Learns and champions pharmacy policy, procedures, and customer service best practices needed to perform as a future pharmacist.

Responsible for using pharmacy systems to obtain patient and drug information and process prescriptions.

Learn to provide the best patient experience through assisting the pharmacist and pharmacy team members in accordance with state and federal regulations.

Job Responsibilities/Tasks

Customer Experience

Models and shares customer service best practices with all team members to deliver a distinctive and delightful customer experience, including interpersonal habits (e.g., greeting, eye contact, courtesy, etc.) and Walgreens service traits (e.g., offering help proactively, identifying needs, servicing until satisfied, etc.).

Engages customers and patients by greeting them and offering assistance with products and services. Resolves customer issues and answers questions to ensure a positive customer experience.

Operations

Learn from store and pharmacy team members, field leadership, team members and customers/patients

Under the supervision by the pharmacist, assist in the practice of pharmacy, in accordance with state, federal, and company policy. Reviews and complies with the Walgreen Co. Pharmacy Code of Conduct.

Performs duties as assigned and supervised by the pharmacist in accordance with Walgreens standard operating procedures for entering, third party processing, filling, and dispensing prescriptions.

Assists pharmacists and other healthcare providers in delivering patient care and services that are within the state scope of practice for pharmacy interns including patient counseling and other health services (i.e. blood pressure, medication therapy management).

Immediately reports prescription errors to pharmacist on duty and adheres to Company policies and procedures in relation to pharmacy errors and the Quality Improvement Program.

Strictly adheres to the Walgreen Co. policy regarding Good Faith Dispensing

Responsible and accountable for registering all related sales on assigned cash register, collects and handles cash as required. Takes customer to OTC aisle when possible to assist in locating products.

Handles telephone calls that do not require personal attention of the pharmacist, including those to physicians.

Assists and supports Pharmacy Department on inventory management activities, such as, ordering, unpacking, checking and storing shipment of pharmaceuticals. Maintains knowledge of Company asset protection techniques, and files claims for warehouse overages (merchandise received, but not billed), shortages (merchandise billed, but not received), order errors or damaged goods involving Rx drugs.

Assists with exterior and interior maintenance by ensuring the Pharmacy Department is stocked with adequate supplies, clean, neat and orderly in condition and appearance.

Complies with all company policies and procedures; maintains respectful relationships with coworkers.