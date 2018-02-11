74797BR

PHARMACIST DRUG STORE

Job Objectives

Provides pharmacy consulting services to customers regarding the effective usage of medications, awareness with drug interactions and offering preventive healthcare services such as immunizations. Responsible for ensuring the proper compounding, dispensation, review and verification of prescribed medications within regulatory guidelines, company policies and procedures.

Supports the efficient workflow of the pharmacy and assists the pharmacy manager in identifying ways to optimize pharmacy financials, inventory management and enhance customer experience.

Job Responsibilities/Tasks

Customer Experience

Engages customers and patients by greeting them and offering assistance with products and services. Resolves customer issues in a timely manner and answers questions to ensure a positive customer experience.

Models and shares customer service best practices with all team members to deliver a distinctive and delightful customer experience, including interpersonal habits (e.g., greeting, eye contact, courtesy, etc.) and Walgreens service traits (e.g., offering help proactively, identifying needs, servicing until satisfied, etc.).

Develops strong relationships with most valuable customers by anticipating customer needs and proactively offering services. Supports efforts on enhancing customer experience by increasing focus on healthcare services (e.g. patient consultation, medication management, drug therapy reviews, and perform retail, clinical, or wellness services such as immunizations, flu shots, and diabetes awareness) thereby promoting the shift of the pharmacy role from transactional to interpersonal.

Participates and assists in community events as requested by Store Manager, Healthcare Supervisor, District Manager or Pharmacy Manager.

Operations

Counsels patients and answers their questions regarding usage of medicine, side effects, interactions, contraindications, patient information privacy, generics, less expensive medicines, over-the-counter products, and refers to medical provider as needed to ensure medication is taken correctly, health needs addressed, and satisfaction with service.

Performs pharmacist tasks including compounding, drug therapy reviews, verification, and medication management. Reviews, interprets and accurately dispenses prescribed medications when necessitated by workload.

Ensures the pharmacy operates in accordance to regulations, company policies and standards. Assists pharmacy manager with establishing procedures that promotes the efficient workflow of the pharmacy including assigning roles, coordinating activities and soliciting employee suggestions. Responsible for the opening and closing of the pharmacy and shift change duties.

Ensures the use of all elements of the Good Faith Dispensing policy in conjunction with state and federal controlled substance laws when filling prescriptions. The Product Review/Retail Fill Process Pharmacist has the ultimate responsibility for ensuring that the elements of Good Faith are present.

Maintains current knowledge of information technology associated with pharmacy systems such as Intercom Plus, registers, automation, StoreNET to provide support to customers as well as pharmacy staff. Proposes and implements enhancements to pharmacy systems to further promote productivity.

Ensures the accurate processing of insurance claims to resolve customer issues and prevent payment rejections. Follows-up with insurance companies as well as medical providers and participates in 3rd party audit.

Follows-up with medical providersâ offices to clarify prescribed medications, dosages, refills, interactions and allergies to suggest alternative medications, and answer medical provider questions.

Performs retail, clinical, and wellness services such as immunizations, flu shots, diabetes awareness and other preventive healthcare services.

Assists and supports the pharmacy manager in analyzing performance data including pharmacy financial, customer service, and implementation of procedures for pharmacy asset protection and inventory management. Reviews KPIâs with Pharmacy Manager, Store Manager, and Healthcare Supervisor.

Develops and maintains good relationships with local medical community including physicians, nurses, and other health care providers. Participates in community outreach activities to promote the pharmacy business and further enhance growth opportunities.

Partners with Central Pharmacy Operations for customer registration, 3rd party reviews, and assists with resolving customer issues to support the Well Experience locations. In virtual environments, conducts virtual product review by following specific company procedures and guidelines (e.g. using specific photographs taken by the technicians sent electronically during the F4 process and reduce transactional tasks).

People & Performance Management

Assists the Pharmacy Manager with staff hiring and training. Reinforces the direction of Pharmacy Manager in staff performance by coaching, and providing constructive feedback, monitoring customer service, and fostering employee development.

Promotes teamwork and motivates team members by establishing expectations, monitors and recognizes progress, and fosters a shared vision.

Training & Personal Development

Maintains current knowledge and skills related to pharmacy and healthcare by reading pharmacy related journals, company publications, and communications. Maintains awareness of developments in retail and management and pursues best practices that would enhance performance.

Obtains necessary certifications, education credits and training such as People Plus Learning modules as required by the Company.

Seeks professional development by monitoring oneâs performance, solicits for constructive feedback, and leverages pharmacy manager and store manager as mentor and coach.

Communications

Supports the Pharmacy Manager and Store Manager by communicating relevant corporate health and wellness services or strategy information to pharmacy staff.

Walgreens, one of the nation’s largest drugstore chains, is included in the Retail Pharmacy USA Division of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., the first global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. More than 10 million customers interact with Walgreens each day in communities across America, using the most convenient, multichannel access to consumer goods and services and trusted, cost-effective pharmacy, health and wellness services and advice. Walgreens operates 8,175 drugstores with a presence in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Walgreens omnichannel business includes Walgreens.com. Approximately 400 Walgreens stores offer Healthcare Clinic or other provider retail clinic services.

