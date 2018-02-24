Pharmacist-Clinical on-call

SUMMARYGeneral Clinical PharmacistThe Clinical Pharmacist is responsible for the provision of safe, effective, appropriate and cost-efficient medication therapy to patients. The Clinical pharmacist will work directly with providers, other health professionals, and patients to ensure that the medications prescribed for patients contribute to the best possible health outcomes. Clinical pharmacists verify orders for medications, monitor patient medication therapies, provide drug information, and supervise and direct support personnel. Emergency Department (ED) Clinical Pharmacist The clinical pharmacist is an integral part of the ED team, working directly with providers, other health professional and patients. The Clinical Pharmacist is responsible for the provision of safe, effective, appropriate and cost-efficient medication therapy to patients. The clinical pharmacist ensures accurate medication histories are complete and that medications prescribed for the patient contribute to the best possible outcome. Clinical pharmacists verify orders for medications, monitor patient medication therapies, provide drug information, and supervise and direct support personnel. Operating Room (OR) Clinical Pharmacist The clinical pharmacist is an integral part of the OR team, working directly with providers, other health professional and patients. The Clinical Pharmacist is responsible for the provision of safe, effective, appropriate and cost-efficient medication therapy to patients. The clinical pharmacist ensures medications prescribed for the patient contribute to the best possible outcome. Clinical pharmacists verify orders for medications, monitor patient medication therapies, provide drug information, and supervise and direct support personnel. Oncology Clinical Pharmacists The clinical pharmacist is an integral part of the Cowell Family Cancer Center team, working directly with providers, other health professional and patients. The Clinical Pharmacist is responsible for the provision of safe, effective, appropriate and cost-efficient medication therapy to patients. The clinical pharmacist ensures medications prescribed for the patient contribute to the best possible outcome. Clinical pharmacists verify orders for medications, monitor patient medication therapies, provide drug information, and supervise and direct support personnel.

Graduate of an ACPE-accredited School of Pharmacy with a BS Pharmacy degree or higher Currently licensed to practice pharmacy in the state of Michigan or eligible for licensure Health-system experience or PGY-1 residency completion preferred, but not required PGY-2 Residency completion desired but not required for specialty areas (ED, OR, ONC) Board Certification preferred, but not required ORGANIZATION Reports to Pharmacy Manager and/or Director of Pharmacy POPULATIONS SERVED COMPETENCIES, INCLUDING AGE OF PATIENTS SERVED Meets the pharmaceutical care needs of the patient in all ages (birth and above), includes care for the unborn SPECIFIC DUTIES 1. Supports the Mission, Vision and Values of Munson Healthcare. 2. Embraces and supports the Performance Improvement philosophy of Munson Healthcare. 3. Promotes personal and patient safety. 4. Uses effective customer service/interpersonal skills at all times. 5. Interprets medication orders (verbal, written and electronic) and verifies or transcribes to computerized patient medication profiles accurately; maintains accurate, complete patient medication profiles. Reads, extracts, and interprets information in patient charts accurately. 6. Ensures preparation and dispensing of medications, including sterile, chemotherapy, and parenteral nutrition are done safely and accurately using appropriate techniques. 7. Demonstrates competency in the use of technologies/equipment as required to prepare and dispense medications. 8. Complies with USP recommendations, manufacturer information, and hospital Policy/Procedure in the proper storage, security record keeping, and handling of all pharmaceuticals purchased, repackaged or compounded. 9. Issues controlled substances to patient care areas and maintains records as required by law. 10. Demonstrates competency as it pertains to department safety procedures, such as disaster response, fire safety, bioterrorism, TB prevention, blood borne pathogen precautions, security and waste disposal. 11. Monitors medication therapy regimens for contraindications, drug-drug interactions, drug-food interactions, drug-laboratory test interactions, allergies, appropriateness of drug and dose, and therapeutic duplications. 12. Reviews/interprets culture and susceptibility data for antibiotic appropriateness and recommends changes as needed. 13. Detects and reports suspected adverse drug reactions and medication errors accurately and in a timely manner. 14. Sustains the formulary by minimizing nonformulary procurements, utilizing therapeutic substitution protocols, and promoting rational medication therapy selection.15. Provides clinical consultation and clarification to practitioners; recommends evidence-based medication therapy regimens and monitoring plans; and suggests appropriate, cost-effective therapeutic alternatives to medical staff as needed. Participates in pharmacokinetics consult service and drug dosing per organizational protocol. 16. Participates in medical emergency response as needed. 17. Provides accurate, adequate, and timely drug information to the professional staff, patients and their families. 18. Documents all clinical activities and interventions accurately and completely 19. Participates in the quality improvement and medication-use review activities of the department; collects data; conducts quality monitors and inspections; and maintains logs, records, and other documentation as assigned 20. Responsible for precepting and instructing pharmacy students and pharmacy residents, as assigned. May serve as a preceptor on major projects for pharmacy students and residents.

21. Supervises and directs pharmacy support personnel; verifies the daily activities of pharmacy technicians; and participates in the performance appraisal of pharmacy support personnel as assigned. 22. Works independently with minimal supervision; organizes and prioritizes work assignments; and ensures pharmacy services are provided in a timely manner. Answers the telephone, identifying self and department; Keeps pharmacy areas and equipment clean, neat, and well-organized 23. Working with the assigned technician, ensures the assigned medication storage areas on inspected monthly are complete and documented; identifies and replaces outdated and unusable medication 24. Attends pharmacy staff meetings and assists with department communication. 25. Maintains and advances knowledge base specific to various clinical area(s) by continuing education endeavors 26. Fosters a team environment by providing orientation and training to new team members as assigned; assists co-workers in tasks, as time permits27. Performs other duties and responsibilities as assigned.