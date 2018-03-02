Petroleum Sales Manager

Ensures the profitability of the Petroleum division by managing sales activities and providing insight into market conditions.

KNOWLEDGE AND EXPERIENCE:

Must be able to travel throughout the sales territory, and to call on customers at industrial sites.

Bachelor’s degree in a relevant business discipline combined with five or more years of progressively responsible sales experience.

Computer literacy and familiarity with presentation software, spreadsheets and word processing applications.

Knowledge of the petroleum industry, the variety of commercial products available and trends or changes in the market.

Demonstrated leadership skills including the ability to train and motivate sales staff.

Major Duties / Responsibilities

Sales Planning: Participate in developing annual sales plans. Monitor progress toward sales goals for the division and recommend adjustments to plan to the Vice President.

Sales Management: Assign sales territories, establish sales targets and profit margin goals. Monitor sales by territory and product line and work with Sales representatives to ensure volume and margin goals are met. Review sales agreements for compliance with company policies.

Budget Management: Recommend sales budgets, monitor and approve sales expenses.

Human Resources Management: Hire, train and evaluate performance of Sales representatives. Review presentation materials to ensure compliance with company standards. Ensure training is completed. Provide positive and corrective feedback.

Business Development: Monitor activities by competitors and changes in the industry. Identify new business opportunities. Work with leadership team to evaluate new products or services by preparing and presenting analyses and recommendations.