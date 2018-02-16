Petoskey Schools Sub Teachers & More Needed Today!

EDUStaff is seeking to hire multiple positions throughout Michigan to work within the local school districts in the capacity of:

– Aides

– Custodians

– Food Service Staff

– Noon Hour Workers

– Substitute Teachers

– Paraprofessionals

– Secretaries

– And More!

Please visit www.EDUStaff.org or if you have questions please call us at 877.974.6338 or email at [email protected]