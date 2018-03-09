PersonInCharge (PIC) Candidate

NOTE: This position is only located at the Kalkaska Family Fare store.

Position Summary

Directs and coordinates activities of store operations in the absence of Store Director, Assistant Store Director or other management to obtain optimum efficiency and economy of operations to ensure that the work shifts of all department associates contribute the financial best interest of the store. Complete all other duties as assigned in a timely manner.

Minimum Requirements

Degrees

High School Diploma (Preferred)

Job Experience

One year retail or other related experience preferred.

Responsibilities and Essential Duties

Monitor associates adherence to company policies

Able to run cashier register and courtesy counter desk and handle customer concerns in efficient manner

Understand and be familiar with store layout, location of safety and emergency equipment

Conduct regular inspections of all areas, providing feedback to department managers

In the absence of the Store Director or specified department manager, will be responsible for time clock maintenance

May close store; lock all doors, including receiving, turn off lights, etc.

Knowledgeable of product locations in the store, in order to be able to assist customers

Maintain a clean, attractive and well stocked store

The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and levels of work being performed as assigned for this job. This is not intended to be an exhaustive list of all responsibilities, duties and requirements; additional responsibilities may be assigned as needed.

Knowledge, Skills Abilities

Ability to read, write, comprehend, and interpret documents

Basic mathematical skills

Suggestive Selling/Knowledge of Products

Detail Oriented

Physical Requirement

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an associate to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. May be required to lift and/or move up to 30 pounds frequently. The associate is frequently required to sit/stand/walk. May be required to travel. While performing the duties of this position, the employee is subject to a typical retail store environment (varied temperatures) and is rarely exposed to outside weather conditions. The employee will be exposed to refrigerated/freezer coolers on a frequent basis. The noise level in the work environment is usually low to moderate.

Equipment

General Retail Equipment (i.e., cash register, telephone, copy/facsimile machine, computer, etc.)

Other Retail Equipment (e.g., pallet jacks, cardboard baler, sanitation and cleaning supplies, etc.)