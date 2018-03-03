Personal Shopper Part-Time

NOTE: This position is only located at the Bellaire Family Fare store.

Welcome to SpartanNash! We are excited that you have chosen to apply with us today.

Please take a moment to review this position and then read the application overview and instructions below. Depending on the position you are applying for, the application process will take between 10 and 40 minutes.

SpartanNash is an equal opportunity employer (minorities/women/disabled/veterans)

VEVRAA Federal Contractor

Position Summary

Responsible to handle the eCommerce process of receiving grocery orders from customers online, ensuring orders are picked, properly bagged and stored (refrigerator/freezer as needed), and in place for pick-up in a timely manner.

Minimum Requirements

Degrees

High School Diploma (Required)

or GED

Job Experience

Prior experience in retail or supermarket environment

Responsibilities and Essential Duties

Follow eCommerce process for receiving customer?s online orders and picking orders.

Review customer comments/special instructions, as applicable, to ensure product selected matches customer?s request; follow up on issues as necessary (i.e., product substitution, etc.).

Ensure quality control and handle products carefully, specifically perishables and delicate items, during selection of items and packing of products to minimize damage and to ensure customer satisfaction.

Scan order products, confirm order totals (check-out) for products priced by the pound (i.e., produce, deli, and meat/seafood) and substituted items.

Follow proper procedures for storing orders at proper temperature (refrigerator/freezer as needed).

Report customer issues, shorts, overages, damages to store management immediately.

Research and assist to resolve customer complaints/problems.

Responsible to provide focused and effective customer service. Implement the Company service program(s) and model high standards of service to achieve positive customer satisfaction.

The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and levels of work being performed as assigned for this job. This is not intended to be an exhaustive list of all responsibilities, duties and requirements; additional responsibilities may be assigned as needed.

Knowledge, Skills Abilities

Good written and verbal communication skills; ability to communicate clearly and professionally with customers. Good organization, prioritization, and problem solving skills. Ability to develop knowledge of products and store layout for efficient picking procedures. Ability to complete daily workload with limited supervision. Proficient in MS office applications (i.e. Word, Excel, PowerPoint, etc.). Ability to work a flexible schedule.

Physical Requirement

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an associate to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions. May be required to lift and/or move up to 30 pounds frequently and up to 50 pounds occasionally. The associate is frequently required to sit/stand/walk. May be required to travel. While performing the duties of this position, the employee is subject to a typical retail store environment (varied temperatures) and is frequently exposed to outside weather conditions. The employee will be exposed to refrigerated/freezer coolers on a frequent basis. The noise level in the work environment is usually low to moderate.

Equipment

Additional Retail Equipment (Tablet – wireless portable personal computer)

General Retail Equipment (i.e., cash register, telephone, copy/facsimile machine, computer, etc.)