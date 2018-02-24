As a Personal Lines Sales Executive, you will be responsible for securing new business and cross-selling/up-selling to existing personal lines insurance clients, including High-Net-Worth clients. As a Personal Lines Sales Executive, you would work directly with clients, account managers, company underwriters, and claims representatives to grow your book of business and to sell insurance products. You will be a member of a growing agency with emphasis on client relations, service, and teamwork.

Responsibilities:

Service and sell personal insurance products to prospective and existing clients.

Pursue new clients via networking and other promotional methods.

Gather underwriting, pricing, and supporting data for submission preparation.

Generate reports.

Establish and maintain good working relationships with company sales representatives, service centers, and underwriting and claim representatives.

Provide quality customer service to existing accounts.

Assist in training other employees.

Perform other duties as assigned.

Pursue professional studies, and maintain familiarity with trends in the industry and new insurance products.

Meet annual new sales production goals, as defined locally.

Qualifications:

Property/Casualty and Life/Health Licenses

Meet bonding requirements.

Understand and analyze insurance coverages, forms, and policies.

Above-average math skills and ability to rate insurance policies.

Clear and concise written and oral communication skills.

Organize, set, and maintain priorities.

Work with minimum supervision.

Work normally scheduled hours and additional time as needed.

Technical education or minimum five years experience directly related to the position.

Strong customer service skills.

CISR/CIC designation.

Intermediate knowledge of Epic and agency rating software.

Basic knowledge of MS Office.

Location: United States, Michigan, Traverse City

Location: United States, Michigan, Grand Rapids, MI

Location: United States, Michigan, Detroit

Required Education: Bachelor’s degree (4-year degree)

Required Experience: 1-2 years

Required Travel: Up to 25%

Date published: 20-Dec-2017

Department: Sales

Ref#: P202_20180103

HUB International Limited is an equal opportunity and affirmative action employer that does not discriminate on the basis of race/ethnicity, national origin, religion, age, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability or veteran’s status, or any other characteristic protected by local, state or federal laws, rules or regulations. The EEO is the Law poster and its supplement is available here at http://www.dol.gov/ofccp/regs/compliance/posters/ofccpost.htm .

We endeavor to make this website accessible to any and all users. If you would like to contact us regarding the accessibility of our website or need assistance completing the application process, please contact the US Recruiting Team toll-free at (844) 300-9193 or [email protected] . This contact information is for accommodation requests only; do not use this contact information to inquire about the status of applications.