Personal Care Services Aide
Traverse City, MI
Posted on March 9, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/373217
About Personal Care Services Aide
ENTRY REQUIREMENTS
High school diploma or GED preferred.
Documentation of successful completion of 40-hour training program preferred.
Successful completion of Munson Home Health’s written Aide Competency Test prior to hire.
Successful completion of Munson Home Service’s Aid Skills/Competency Checklist after hire and prior to making independent home visits.
Possesses current Michigan motor vehicle license, ability to drive a car, an insured vehicle capable of transport to patient homes or other offices, and a working telephone.
Demonstrates ability to read, write and communicate effectively. Able to follow written and verbal instructions and to document care provided per those instructions.
Meets MHH established requirements for proof of health status. Physically able to lift 35 pounds. Demonstrates ability to move, position and transfer clients utilizing good body mechanics, lifting techniques and/or transfer assistive devices to avoid manipulating more than 35 pounds.
Meets Home Health and Medicare standards as evidenced by criminal background check and fingerprinting.
SPECIFIC DUTIES
-
Supports the Mission, Vision and Values of Munson Home Health.
-
Embraces and supports the Performance Improvement philosophy of Munson Home Health.
-
Promotes personal and patient safety.
-
Uses effective customer service/interpersonal skills at all times.
-
Follows the Service Plan established by supervisor.
-
Assists with personal hygiene.
-
Assists with ambulation and exercise.
-
Assists with ADLs and IADLs.
-
Assists with medications that are normally self-administered.
-
Provides nutritional support.
-
Reports changes in the client/patient condition to the supervisor.
-
Communicates effectively with appropriate members of the services team to ensure quality
care services.
-
Notifies the appropriate supervisor if uncomfortable or unfamiliar with a task included on the service
plan prior to performing the task.
-
Completes thorough and timely documentation of care provided on the appropriate forms.
-
Completes 8 hours of inservice/continuing education annually.
-
Complies with standard precautions, infection control, safety procedures, HIPAA guidelines, ethics, and client confidentiality.
-
Performs all other related supportive tasks as assigned.
Job at a Glance
About Munson Healthcare
More jobs at Munson Healthcare