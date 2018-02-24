MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

ResetView: All | FeaturedAdd Your Own

Personal Care Services Aide

Traverse City, MI

Website:
https://my.jobs/0bf239e63daa46cd84211f8d7317f747151

Posted on February 24, 2018

Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/369620

Apply Now

About Personal Care Services Aide

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

High school diploma or GED preferred.

Documentation of successful completion of 40-hour training program preferred.

Successful completion of Munson Home Health’s written Aide Competency Test prior to hire.

Successful completion of Munson Home Service’s Aid Skills/Competency Checklist after hire and prior to making independent home visits.

Possesses current Michigan motor vehicle license, ability to drive a car, an insured vehicle capable of transport to patient homes or other offices, and a working telephone.

Demonstrates ability to read, write and communicate effectively. Able to follow written and verbal instructions and to document care provided per those instructions.

Meets MHH established requirements for proof of health status. Physically able to lift 35 pounds. Demonstrates ability to move, position and transfer clients utilizing good body mechanics, lifting techniques and/or transfer assistive devices to avoid manipulating more than 35 pounds.

Meets Home Health and Medicare standards as evidenced by criminal background check and fingerprinting.

SPECIFIC DUTIES

  1. Supports the Mission, Vision and Values of Munson Home Health.

  2. Embraces and supports the Performance Improvement philosophy of Munson Home Health.

  3. Promotes personal and patient safety.

  4. Uses effective customer service/interpersonal skills at all times.

  5. Follows the Service Plan established by supervisor.

  6. Assists with personal hygiene.

  7. Assists with ambulation and exercise.

  8. Assists with ADLs and IADLs.

  9. Assists with medications that are normally self-administered.

  10. Provides nutritional support.

  11. Reports changes in the client/patient condition to the supervisor.

  12. Communicates effectively with appropriate members of the services team to ensure quality

     care services.

  13. Notifies the appropriate supervisor if uncomfortable or unfamiliar with a task included on the service

     plan prior to performing the task.

  14. Completes thorough and timely documentation of care provided on the appropriate forms.

  15. Completes 8 hours of inservice/continuing education annually.

  16. Complies with standard precautions, infection control, safety procedures, HIPAA guidelines, ethics, and client confidentiality.

  17. Performs all other related supportive tasks as assigned.

Job at a Glance

Job Type

About Munson Healthcare

More jobs at Munson Healthcare

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8527016

Want to add your own?

Add a Listing