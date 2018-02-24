Personal Care Services Aide

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

High school diploma or GED preferred.

Documentation of successful completion of 40-hour training program preferred.

Successful completion of Munson Home Health’s written Aide Competency Test prior to hire.

Successful completion of Munson Home Service’s Aid Skills/Competency Checklist after hire and prior to making independent home visits.

Possesses current Michigan motor vehicle license, ability to drive a car, an insured vehicle capable of transport to patient homes or other offices, and a working telephone.

Demonstrates ability to read, write and communicate effectively. Able to follow written and verbal instructions and to document care provided per those instructions.

Meets MHH established requirements for proof of health status. Physically able to lift 35 pounds. Demonstrates ability to move, position and transfer clients utilizing good body mechanics, lifting techniques and/or transfer assistive devices to avoid manipulating more than 35 pounds.

Meets Home Health and Medicare standards as evidenced by criminal background check and fingerprinting.

SPECIFIC DUTIES