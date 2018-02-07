CRYSTAL CAREERS START HERE!

Crystal Mountain is seeking a Peak Desk Staff Attendant to offer the highest level of guest service at the resort, responding in a profesional and courteous manner to all Peak guests.

Primary responsibilities include to staff the desk at the Peak Fitness Center, perform all desk daily operations, answer multi-line phone system or speak to guests in person, answer all Peak related questions, schedule appointments and make suggestions based upon one’s training and the guest’s individual needs.

Resort Recreation Benefits:

ALL employees at Crystal Mountain receive theseÂ resort benefits to include FREE; fitness center, indoor pool, outdoor water park, golf, wellness programs, climbing wall, adventure courses, alpine slide, mountain biking and trail access, group ski lessons, downhill skiing/boarding and ski & snowboard rentals.Â Â DISCOUNTSÂ on;Â spa services, fitness classes, retail products & apparel, food, lodging and personal training!

