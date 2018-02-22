PDSS Courier

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS:

High school graduate or GED equivalent.

Driving record: No moving violations in last 3 years. A copy of driving record will be obtained from the Michigan Secretary of State office for verification prior to employment.

Able to lift up to 50 pounds and push or pull carts with items weighing up to 200 pounds.

Clean, neat, well-groomed personal appearance and a positive, pleasant attitude are mandatory.

Previous laboratory courier or commercial or institutional driving experience is desirable.

Must be available for flexible working schedule, working extra shifts or overtime as determined by needs of the department.

ORGANIZATION:

Works under direction of Client Services manager and/or lead staff and/or laboratory Technical Director with minimal direct supervision. May receive instruction from pathologists, other section managers and/or technical staff.

Has daily working contact with laboratory staff and hospital staff at Munson Medical Center and other area hospitals, physician office staff, physicians/providers, and general public. May come in contact with outpatients or office patients.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

Drives a hospital-provided vehicle in the Northwest Michigan region (Traverse City and surrounding counties of Grand Traverse, Antrim, Benzie, Crawford, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Manistee, Missaukee, Roscommon and Wexford). Drives in all weather and traffic conditions, including adverse and/or seasonal conditions.

Spends much of the day driving in a hospital-provided vehicle, getting in and out of the vehicle, walking in and out of patient care facilities while carrying or pushing a cart of supplies, containers of potentially infectious blood and/or body fluids and interdepartmental mail.

Works under conditions of occasional to frequent interruption of courier route schedule and is subject to time pressures.

May be subject to exposure of contagious diseases from patients in physician offices, clinics or laboratory service locations.

SPECIFIC DUTIES:

Adheres to laboratory dress code; wears provided apparel with PDSS logo (shirts, sweater, vests, jackets, caps) with clean, neat pants/slacks or dress shorts. Consistently presents a clean, neat and well-groomed appearance at all times.

Operates hospital-provided vehicle in a safe, lawful manner in all weather conditions and time pressure circumstances. Keeps assigned vehicle clean and neat. Performs minor vehicle maintenance (e.g. gas fill up, fills windshield washer fluid, light vacuuming, license plate tabs placement, etc.).

Complies with local, hospital, state and federal driving and transportation rules and regulations.

Transports blood and body fluid specimens, laboratory reports, and other items or supplies (includes but is not limited to: specimen collection supplies, radiology films, radiology reports, pharmaceuticals, clean/soiled linens, interdepartmental mail, blood for transfusion, dry ice, etc.) as needed between required locations in a safe, lawful and efficient manner.

Follows rules and regulations for safe handling, transport and storage of specimens, sharps containers and supplies.

Follows each courier route as defined and consistently meets established pickup and delivery times. Continually prioritizes work tasks and frequently must adjust work sequence to provide routine and emergent transport services and maintain specimen integrity requirements.

Maintains a daily log of all stops and items picked up.

Recognizes and promptly reports equipment or vehicle problems, or potential problems or conditions to supervisory personnel.

Sorts laboratory reports and interdepartmental mail accurately and efficiently. Respects confidentiality in all aspects of laboratory operations including patient reports.

Fills orders for laboratory supplies for same day delivery or next business day delivery.

Prepares laboratory phlebotomy blood trays for periodic exchange at nursing homes.

Periodically cleans secondary specimen transport containers (e.g. coolers).

Performs other duties and responsibilities as assigned.