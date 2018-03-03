PDS Representative

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

High school graduate or GED required.

One year (32 credits) of college classes and/or equivalent experience in a hospital or medical setting preferred.

Proven ability to communicate effectively with both public and co-workers orally and in writing, and posses the ability to work positively with all levels of clinical staff in completion of job responsibilities.

Applicants must have basic typing, keyboarding and/or computer skills and be able to pass a typing test of at least 40 words per minute with under 6 errors.

Successful completion of medical terminology course within 90 days of hire.

Knowledge of ICD-9-CM tables preferred.

Must meet requirements of level 2 Position Attributes of the Clerical Advancement Ladder.

Must be available for flexible working schedule as determined by needs of the department.

Have capability to perform analyses when necessary to make decisions, show commitment to high work standards and good planning and organization skills.

SPECIFIC DUTIES

Supports the Mission, Vision and Values of Munson Healthcare

Embraces and supports the Performance Improvement philosophy of Munson Healthcare.

Promotes personal and patient safety.

Uses effective customer service/interpersonal skills at all times.

Must have the ability to learn and to change as needed to support the workplace.

Demonstrate respect and maintains positive team ethics.

Exercises a high degree of control over confidential medical information.

Keeps offices and work area orderly and properly stocked.

Promote personal and patient safety by adhering to the Laboratory policies, procedures and guidelines.

Responsible to access department communications daily utilizing telephone voice mail and/ or e-mail. Expected to make immediate requested changes to current information collection procedures utilizing daily communications. This is often requested before official documentation of changes.

Must recognize priorities in work and continually alter work sequence to meet changing conditions.

Makes recommendations for changes in procedures or process to improve the quality of the operation.

Customer Service Responsibilities:

Provides outstanding customer service to all customers, including but not limited to, physician’s offices, MMC departments, patients and peers.

Respond to questions concerning laboratory and reference laboratory test information.

Registration & Lab Order Entry Responsibilities:

Obtains/verifies all required patient information and enters the information into the registration system following the screen flow in an accurate manner.

Completes all assigned registrations in an expedient manner subject to department requirements.

Labels specimens correctly and timely.

Delivers to appropriate area with the department.

Recognize potential problems with physician orders and use investigational skills to correct problems.

Coding/Medical Necessity/ABN:

Provides ICD-9-CM Diagnosis and Procedure codes, when appropriate, using 3-M Coding software or ICD-9-CM coding book.

Verifies Medical Necessity by using available tools and programs. Follows up with physician’s office as appropriate.

Insurance Responsibilities:

Inputs and updates all insurance information in appropriate screens.

Identifies primary and secondary insurance. Sequences Blue Cross/Blue Shield, Medicare, Medicaid, Workman’s Compensation, Commercial and Auto Insurance as appropriate.

Verifies eligibility of all primary and secondary insurances available on line.

Follow up on all verifications not retrievable in a timely manner and consult with the Development Team on any problem cases.

Responsible to keep current on all billing requirements from third party carriers.

Reports:

Prints reports as required.

Sort reports for distribution.

Will assist with working various daily reports, including but not limited to, Verification Follow-up, Rejection, Address Error, and Medical Necessity reports. Correct all errors identified and update information obtained.

Performs other duties and responsibilities as assigned.