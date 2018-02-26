MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

P&D Driver

Traverse City, MI

http://ODFL.com

Posted on February 26, 2018

Old dominion Freight Line - Official Carrier of MLB

Old Dominion Freight Lines is seeking Pick Up & Delivery Drivers or the Traverse City location.

Job Responsibilities:

Local P & D or City Drivers operate various tractor-trailer combinations between company terminals and customer facilities or work sites within the terminal’s geographic service area. They sort,handle,load,and/or unload freight at various companies and customer locations.                                                                      

The primary responsibilities of the P & D Driverare:

  1. Operate vehicle safely within DOT regulations that govern safe driving, hours of service, inspection, and maintenance, and transportation of hazardous materials.
  2. Meet or exceed the medical standards of the U.S. Dept. of Transportation and satisfactorily pass a drug test and alcohol test.
  3. Be available for work at all times in order to meet customer pickup and delivery schedules.

Benefits:

  • Health Insurance
  • Safety Bonus
  • Uniforms

