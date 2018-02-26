P&D Driver
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 26, 2018
Old Dominion Freight Lines is seeking Pick Up & Delivery Drivers or the Traverse City location.
Job Responsibilities:
Local P & D or City Drivers operate various tractor-trailer combinations between company terminals and customer facilities or work sites within the terminal’s geographic service area. They sort,handle,load,and/or unload freight at various companies and customer locations.
The primary responsibilities of the P & D Driverare:
- Operate vehicle safely within DOT regulations that govern safe driving, hours of service, inspection, and maintenance, and transportation of hazardous materials.
- Meet or exceed the medical standards of the U.S. Dept. of Transportation and satisfactorily pass a drug test and alcohol test.
- Be available for work at all times in order to meet customer pickup and delivery schedules.
Benefits:
- Health Insurance
- Safety Bonus
- Uniforms
