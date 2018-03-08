Patron Services Coordinator (Box Office and Front)
Interlochen Center for the Arts
Traverse City, MI
Posted on March 8, 2018
About Patron Services Coordinator (Box Office and Front)
Interlochen Center for the Arts, one of Americaâs most prestigious institutions for arts education, performance, and fine arts presentations seeks to hire a Patron Services Coordinator. This full-time position will start in August of 2018. With a focus on first-rate customer service, the full-time Patron Service Coordinator will assist the Box Office/Patron Services Manager in the daily box office and front-of-house operations. Â This public facing individual will work to create a memorable customer service experience from ticket purchase to the finale.
Major Responsibilities
- Box office day-to-day and event operations
- Front-of-house duties during Academy and summer Arts Festival events
- Supervise part time and seasonal staff in the absence of the Box Office/Patron Services Manager
- Assist in training, supervising, scheduling part-time and seasonal staff
- Assist in volunteer usher training, and work with the Volunteer Coordinator to arrange volunteer staffing at events
- Address patron problems and concerns
- Facilitate guest artists merchandise sales and settlement
- Assist in ticket page set up utilizing Patron Manager
- Oversight of camper ticket sales
- Oversight of Academy house managers
- Exhibit excellent conflict management skills, while working within the framework of company policies
- Work with production and artist road management to maintain event security prior to, during, and after guest artist events
- Make quick judgment calls to resolve ticket and seating issues
- Maintain internal training documents, and manage training schedule
- Foster a positive, professional work environment
- Will need to be flexible with work schedule including occasional nights, weekends, and long hours. Â
- Will work in the box office andÂ multiple indoor and outdoor venues at Interlochen Center for the Arts. Â
- Will take part in venue set up to include program delivery, barrier and sign deployment.
Qualifications
- BA Required
- Previous box office experience utilizing computer based ticketing programs
- Proficient working with Smartphones and computers that run on Mac and Windows operating systems
- Previous event management experience â front of house, guest services, patron service
- Previous leadership experience
- Possess first-rate customer service skillsÂ
- Excellent oral and written communication skills
- Ability to remain calm in stressful, high-pressure situations, resolving conflict in a diplomatic manner
- Must be able to adapt to a fast paced and dynamic working environment
