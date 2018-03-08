Patron Services Coordinator (Box Office and Front)

Interlochen Center for the Arts, one of Americaâs most prestigious institutions for arts education, performance, and fine arts presentations seeks to hire a Patron Services Coordinator. This full-time position will start in August of 2018. With a focus on first-rate customer service, the full-time Patron Service Coordinator will assist the Box Office/Patron Services Manager in the daily box office and front-of-house operations. Â This public facing individual will work to create a memorable customer service experience from ticket purchase to the finale.

Major Responsibilities

Box office day-to-day and event operations

Front-of-house duties during Academy and summer Arts Festival events

Supervise part time and seasonal staff in the absence of the Box Office/Patron Services Manager

Assist in training, supervising, scheduling part-time and seasonal staff

Assist in volunteer usher training, and work with the Volunteer Coordinator to arrange volunteer staffing at events

Address patron problems and concerns

Facilitate guest artists merchandise sales and settlement

Assist in ticket page set up utilizing Patron Manager

Oversight of camper ticket sales

Oversight of Academy house managers

Exhibit excellent conflict management skills, while working within the framework of company policies

Work with production and artist road management to maintain event security prior to, during, and after guest artist events

Make quick judgment calls to resolve ticket and seating issues

Maintain internal training documents, and manage training schedule

Foster a positive, professional work environment

Will need to be flexible with work schedule including occasional nights, weekends, and long hours. Â

Will work in the box office andÂ multiple indoor and outdoor venues at Interlochen Center for the Arts. Â

Will take part in venue set up to include program delivery, barrier and sign deployment.

Qualifications