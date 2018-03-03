Patient Services Representative (Medical Business Associate)

This position offers flexible scheduling to work two to five days a week with day shifts varying from 4 to 8 hours. A regular schedule can be arranged to provide the highest level of customer service to patients at registration and on the phone for scheduling.

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS:

High school graduate or GED

Proficient in typing, Windows, and experience with multiple computer systems

One year (32 credits) of college and/or training or equivalent experience in a provider office, hospital or related prior experience

Successful completion of medical terminology course within 6 months of hire

A minimum of one year experience successfully working with the public with minimal supervision

Excellent customer relations behavior in all interactions

The ability to work positively with all levels of clinical staff in completion of job responsibilities

Must be able to work in a fast paced environment, delivering exceptional customer service while accompanying patients, family and visitors

PREFERRED QUALITIES :

Associates degree

Experience with Blue Cross/Blue Shield, Medicare, Medicaid, and other insurance coverage

Proven ability to provide excellent customer service and effective communication in a high volume, fast paced office environment.

Familiarity with ICD-9 and CPT codes

ORGANIZATION : Reports to the Practice Manager or designee

SPECIFIC DUTIES MAY INCLUDE SOME OR ALL OF THE FOLLOWING :

Supports the Mission, Vision and Values of Munson Healthcare. Embraces and supports the Performance Improvement philosophy of Munson Healthcare.

Has basic understanding of Relationship-Based Care (RBC) principles, meets expectations outlined in Commitment To My Co-workers, and supports RBC initiatives.

Demonstrates adherence to all policies and procedures.

Interaction with customers is expected to be friendly, appropriate and accurate. As the first line of communication with the public and outside callers, this individual must create a professional image through outstanding telephone courtesy, pleasantness, the ability to keep their composure and the use of judgment and tact in dealing with others.

Maintains a professional working relationship with staff members, ancillary services and medical staff.

Obtains/verifies all required patient information and enters the information into the registration system following the screen flow in an accurate manner. Completes all assigned registrations in an expedient manner subject to department requirements.

Inputs and updates all insurance information in appropriate screens.

Schedules patient appointments which may include: return office visits, referrals, diagnostic testing/procedures.

Review instructions/preps, time and dates for diagnostic testing/procedures.

Collect copays and balances due on patient accounts.

Greets patients professionally in person and over the telephone.

Respond effectively and in a customized manner to patients and families.

Solve problems and anticipating peak periods of patient traffic and/or call volume in order to plan workload accordingly.

Document patient messages/requests in EHR and forward to appropriate clinical staff/physician.

Generate and print “meaningful use” documents for patient at time of checkout or telephone contact.

Manages recall, physician scheduling group inbox, message box, or any other special communication assignments as assigned.

Keeps offices and work area orderly and properly stocked.

Responsible to access department communications daily utilizing telephone voice mail and/ or e-mail

Performs other duties and responsibilities as assigned.

EXPECTATIONS :

Â· Customer Focus: Ensures customer satisfaction

Â· Communication: Clear and courteous at all times, works to resolve conflicts

Â· Analytical Thinking: Determines priority and distinguishes between critical and non-critical information for problem resolution

Â· Concern for Order and Standards: Checks accuracy of own work and takes accountability

Â· Flexibility: Reprioritizes quickly to accommodate unexpected demands

Â· Teamwork: Recognizes that others possess valuable expertise and actively solicits others’ opinions, ideas and recommendations. Builds consensus with others