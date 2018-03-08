Patient Service Associate

Department:Patient Transport

Schedule:Full-time

Shift:Variable

Hours:Every other weekend

Salary Range:$11.49 Commensurate with experience

Job Details:

Do you prefer to be mobile in your job? Are you able to provide a high level of customer service to your patients as well as your teammates? Do you have excellent communication skills? If you answered yes to these questions, we would like to consider you for a position in Patient Transport!As directed by the team leader and the Unit Manager, the Patient Service Associate is a primary member of the support team, works collaboratively with the direct care team to provide patient care, supply management, transportation services, equipment management and unit specific special projects.Education: High School Diploma or equivalentExperience: None requiredOther Job Requirements: Hand-eye coordination, answer telephone, record messages, fine motor skills for legible handwriting,ability to prioritize, organize, memorize routine assignments and take direction without frequent supervision, analytical ability to determine shortages, lift 30 pounds using appropriate body mechanics, positioning and transferring patients, walking and standing for long periods of time.