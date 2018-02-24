Job Responsibilities

At Alliance Radiology, our team members focus on transforming the patient experience and delivering exceptional quality care. Alliance Radiology has rapidly grown over the past 30 years by providing radiology service line solutions, outpatient center management services, and mobile radiology solutions (Per Diem, PT, and FT MRI, PET/CT, CT).

As a Patient Coordinator, you are responsible for performing a variety of tasks to greet and screen patients. Transports patients to and from scanner for procedure. Ensures paperwork and films are prepared and organized. Ensures patients have a clear understanding of when to expect exam reporting and provides patient with contact information in the event that they may have questions.

Specific duties include, but are not limited to:

Greets, screens, and safely transports patients to the scan control room and returns them when done.

Performs and/or aides patient transfer on/off the table, ensures patient comfort, as directed. Assists in administering preliminary and post exam instruction and answering non-medical related questions.

Enters accurate patient, physician, and exam information into the Alliance PLE system as well as customer MIS systems when required.

Assists technologist with paperwork as directed and then sorts and prepares patient package of films and paperwork for technologist review before submitting to customer.

Orders supplies, cleans unit, assist in preparing for transport on a daily basis.

Position Requirements

High School Diploma or GED required.

CPR Certification required

As applicable, valid state driver’s license required.

Six months customer service or related experience and/or training preferred.

Previous orderly / Patient Coordinator experience preferred.

Knowledge and understanding of general anatomy and medical terminology, especially a high level of cross-sectional anatomy.

Local travel may be required.

Physical Requirements:

The employee may be exposed to outside weather conditions during transport of patients if working on a mobile unit. The employee may be exposed to a strong magnetic field or radioactive material. May be exposed to blood/body fluids and infectious disease.

More than 50% of the time:

Sit, stand, walk.

Repetitive movement of hands, arms and legs.

See, speak and hear to be able to communicate with patients.

Less than 50% of the time:

Stoop, kneel or crawl.

Climb and balance.

Carry and lift (ability to move non-ambulatory patients from a sitting or lying position for transfer or to exam).

A division of Alliance HealthCare Services (NASDAQ: AIQ), we are an equal opportunity employer and we believe in strength through diversity. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to, among other things, race, religion, color, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity & expression, status as a protected veteran, or disability.

Patient coordinator, patient care, customer service, patient, CNA, nursing assistant, certified nursing assistant, MA, CMA, medical assistant, medical assisting, certified medical assistant, entry level, front office, back office, medical, hospital, clinic, orderly, nursing, nurse, nurse aide, nurses aide, nurses assistant, nurse assistant, ADL, C.N.A., M.A., health care, healthcare

ID 2017-9635

Category Healthcare – Medical Assistant

Position Type PT<20 Scheduled