Patient Care Technician, PCT-Full Time-Cadillac, MI

PURPOSE AND SCOPE:

Supports FMCNAâs mission, vision, core values and customer service philosophy. Adheres to the FMCNA Compliance Program, including following all regulatory and FMS policy requirements.

Functions as part of the hemodialysis health care team in providing safe and effective dialysis therapy for patients under the direct supervision of a licensed nurse in accordance with FMCNA policies, procedures, and training and in compliance with regulations set forth by the corporation, state, and federal agencies. Responsible for the setup and operation of hemodialysis machines. Assist in the maintenance of a safe and clean working environment. Supports the FMCNA commitment to the Quality Enhancement Program (QEP) and CQI Activities, including those related to patient satisfaction and actively participates in process improvement activities that enhance the likelihood that patients will achieve the FMC Quality Enhancement Goals (QEP).

DUTIES / ACTIVITIES:

CUSTOMER SERVICE:

Responsible for driving the FMS culture through values and customer service standards.

Accountable for outstanding customer service to all external and internal customers.

Develops and maintains effective relationships through effective and timely communication.

Takes initiative and action to respond, resolve and follow up regarding customer service issues with all customers in a timely manner.

PRINCIPAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND DUTIES

PATIENT CARE:

Assist other health care members in providing patient specific detailed education regarding adequacy measures where appropriate – Online Clearance Monitoring (OLC), Adequacy Monitoring Program (AMP), Urea Kinetic Modeling (UKM), and regarding disease process/access.

Welcome assigned patients and inquire as to their well-being since their last treatment. Report any complaints or observations to the nurse supervisor.

Evaluate vascular access for patency and report any unusual findings to nurse supervisor.

Obtain necessary pre and post treatment vital signs and weight. Report unusual findings to nurse supervisor.

Perform vascular access evaluation pre-treatment and report unusual findings to nurse supervisor.

Perform vascular access cannulation and report any difficulties in cannulation or unusual findings to nurse supervisor.

Perform administration of Heparin as delegated or as allowed by state law.

Initiate dialysis treatment according to prescribed orders including blood flow (QB) and dialysate flow (QD).

Evaluate intradialytic problems and provide intervention as prescribed by physician order or as directed.

Monitor patientsâ response to dialysis therapy and report any unusual findings to nurse supervisor.

Obtain vital signs prior to reinfusion; perform all relevant functions necessary for the discontinuation of treatment – document.

Discontinue dialysis treatment according to established procedures,

Evaluate patient prior to termination of venous access – standing & sitting blood pressure.

Obtain Hemostasis and apply appropriate dressings.

Evaluate the patient for prior to discharge and report any unusual findings to nurse supervisor.

Perform and record Pre and Post dialysis evaluation, weight and vital signs with initial identification.

Responsible for calculating and entry of individual patientsâ dialysis machine programming for Ultrafiltration (UF) goal; treatment time; Sodium (Na) modeling; and UF modeling as prescribed.

Responsible for ensuring appropriate safety alarms are enabled, including Narrow Venous Limits (NVL) 160.

Record accurate and timely information regarding vital signs and treatment parameters onto the Hemodialysis Treatment Sheet with initial identification.

Responsible for accurate documentation of information related to patient treatment including completion of Hemodialysis Treatment Sheet and, if applicable, progress notes.

Report any significant information and/or change in patient condition directly to the nurse supervisor.

Observe patient, and conduct machine safety checks according to facility policy. Report any change or unusual findings to the nurse supervisor.

Perform and document any intervention for unusual patient status and document patients’ response to intervention.

Evaluate patientsâ vascular access during treatment including arterial and venous monitoring pressures, provide appropriate intervention as needed, document and report any unusual findings to the nurse supervisor.

Obtain all prescribed laboratory testing and prepare specimens for collection.

MAINTENANCE/TECHNICAL:

Maintain environmental integrity and aesthetics – ensure all areas are safe and clean.

Clean and disinfect dialysis machine surface, chair, equipment, and surrounding area between treatments according to facility policy.

Conduct all tasks necessary for preparation for dialysis treatment and document where appropriate.

Perform all required pretreatment dialysis machine alarm testing including Pressure Holding (PHT).

Initiate Solution Delivery System (SDS) system.

Ensure that all blood spills are immediately cleaned with appropriate disinfectant according to facility policy.

Prepare, organize, and efficiently utilize supplies and equipment to prevent wastage.

CLERICAL & ADMINISTRATIVE:

Complete and document ongoing participation in Continuous Quality Improvement (CQI) activities.

Enters all treatment data into the designated clinical application accurately and in a timely manner.

Review treatment sheets for completeness, ensure nursing signatures are documented, and ensure omitted entries are completed or corrected where appropriate.

Prepare initial patient chart for admission and compile paperwork for appropriate placement in chart.

Prepare lab requisitions for prescribed or stat Lab specimens according to laboratory destination.

Collect, label, appropriately prepare and store lab samples according required laboratory specifications.

Ensure collection of lab specimens by appropriate lab courier.

OTHER:

Perform additional duties as assigned.

ADDENDUM FOR PATIENT CARE TECHNICIANS WORKING IN THE HOME PROGRAMS (NOT HOME ASSIST):

Assisting the HT RN: