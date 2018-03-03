Patient Care Technician

SUMMARY

Provides clinical and/or administrative support in the Physician Office/Ambulatory setting.

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

High School graduate or GED equivalent is required.

One year clinical experience in a physician office, ambulatory, or healthcare setting is required or minimum one year nursing clinicals.

CENA or EMT experience preferred.

Basic Life Support (BLS) certification preferred and must be obtained within 6 months of hire and maintained.

Effective verbal and written communication skills are required.

ORGANIZATION

Reports to the Coordinator and/or Manager/Practice Administrator of Ambulatory Physician Practices.

ALL AGES OF PATIENTS SERVED

SPECIFIC DUTIES

Supports the Mission, Vision and Values of Munson Healthcare.

Embraces and supports the Performance Improvement philosophy of Munson Healthcare.

Promotes personal and patient safety.

Uses effective customer service/interpersonal skills at all times.

Demonstrates adherence to all policies and procedures.

Strictly adheres to patient confidentiality.

Maintains a professional working relationship with staff members, ancillary services and medical staff.

Verifies that required patient electronic health record is updated.

Provides personalized care for patients while assuring a timely patient flow through the office.

Act as an advocate for the patient in his/her interactions with health care services.

Assist health care providers when requested.

Assists with day-to-day operations as required for optimal patient care.

Attend staff development programs.

Directs own continuing education activities and keep skills current, expand knowledge base ad comply with recertification/registration requirements.

Answers patient and pharmacy phone calls from a multiline phone system and relays messages to providers when necessary using the EMR.

Perform all duties listed in department specific competencies.

Performs other duties and responsibilities as assigned.