Patient Care Assistant – Cadillac

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

High school graduate or GED equivalent.

Concise, legible handwriting or printing. Computer knowledge preferred.

Human relations and interpersonal relationship skills required. Effective verbal communication skills.

Exercise courtesy, pleasantness, and tact in dealing with others in normal working contacts. Able to present a good hospital image to the public.

Aptitude and willingness to engage in all aspects of patient care.

ORGANIZATION

Under the general supervision of the Unit Manager, receives delegation from a Registered Nurse.

No managerial or supervisory responsibilities.

Work subject to frequent interruptions.

Maintains patient confidentiality at all times. Recognize the patient record as a confidential, legal document.

Obtain/Maintain CPR certification in adult maneuvers (child and infant may be required by some departments) at all times.

Implement fire and other disaster plans as directed.

May be required to lift more than 35 pounds.

AGE OF PATIENTS SERVED

Cares for patients in the age category(s) checked below:

Neonatal (birth-1 mo) Young adult (18 yr-25 yrs)

Infant (1 mo-1 yr) Adult (26 yrs-54 yrs)

Early childhood (1 yr-5 yrs) Sr. Adult (55 yrs-64 yrs)

Late childhood (6 yrs-12 yrs) Geriatric (65 yrs & above)

Adolescence (13 yrs-17 yrs) All ages (birth & above)

No direct clinical contact with patients

Age of patients is dependent upon the specific populations cared for on the unit.

SPECIFIC DUTIES

Supports the Mission, Vision and Values of Munson Embraces and supports the Performance Improvement philosophy of Munson Healthcare. Promotes personal and patient safety. Acknowledges that safety is a self-responsibility.

Knows the physical requirements of the job and works within those guidelines.

Performs job duties safely at all times, utilizing learned body mechanics and transferring/lifting techniques.

Wears correct personal protective equipment when appropriate.

Plans actions to promote safety.

Reports any unsafe situation/equipment according to Hospital procedure. Has basic understanding of Relationship-Based Care (RBC) principles, meets expectations outlined in Commitment To My Co-workers , and supports RBC unit action plans. Uses effective customer service/interpersonal skills at all times. Utilizes standard and/or isolation precautions as appropriate and applies infection prevention principles, including hand hygiene and medical asepsis. Completes the hospital general orientation and the nursing assistant training program appropriate to previous work experience. Attends unit staff meetings, inservice programs, workshops, and seminars to maintain current knowledge in clinical practice and patient safety. Works within the policies and procedures of the nursing service and the hospital. Assists with the medication storage, stocking, transportation, and checking of expiration dates as delegated. Completes tasks in a timely manner. Prioritizes tasks and is able to structure shift accordingly: Participates in receiving a report on patients. Prioritizes care with the nurse based on the assignment. Anticipates and re-prioritizes tasks based on changing patient situations. Seeks out needs of the unit and performs tasks independently: Offers assistance to others when time is available. Surveys rooms for stocking needs, removes unneeded equipment every shift. Assures patient needs are being met before leaving unit. Performs other duties and responsibilities as assigned (may include but not limited to: delivering mail, running in hospital errands, making copies, minor filing, filling pamphlet racks, preparing admission or discharge materials, stocking linens, escorting patients or visitors to other parts of the hospital, minor intermittent housekeeping tasks, paging as requested, checking for and removing outdated supplies, or serving as a safety companion**)

**Safety Companion Role and Responsibilities are outlined separately

Basic Nursing Assistant Performance Standards- All units

All skills denoted by an asterisk * are competency based and should be performed under the direction of the Registered Nurse and under direct supervision until the nursing assistant has demonstrated the skill and a completed competency/skills checklist is in the employeeâs file.