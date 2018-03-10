Patient Access Representative-Cadillac
Cadillac, MI
Posted on March 10, 2018
About Patient Access Representative-Cadillac
INTERNAL APPLICANTS ONLY
Job Summary:
Greets, instructs, directs, and schedules patients and visitors. Serves as a liaison between patient and medical support staff. Performs billing procedures.
Specific Duties:
-
Acts in a professional manner reflecting the mission and philosophy of the clinic.
-
Supports and abides by departmental and health system policies and procedures.
-
Serves as front-line patient contact.
-
Greets and registers patients in a courteous and professional manner.
-
Verifies and updates patient information to insure accuracy in the medical chart.
-
Handles scheduling and patient communications.
-
Schedules patients for office appointments, tests and x-rays, and referrals to other sites, and informs patients of dates, times and special preparation instructions.
-
Answers and screens incoming phone calls and patient inquiries, and relays messages in a timely and efficient manner.
-
Responsible for front-desk paperwork, patient charts, files and site maintenance.
-
Locates and pulls patient charts, and distributes to appropriate staff so that charts are available when needed.
-
Assists with the preparation and maintenance of current and new patient charts to assure appropriate documentation and neat, orderly files so that charts are up-to-date, readable, and easily accessible.
-
Using the Medic system, enters charges, posts co-pay and cash payments, responds to billing inquiries from patients, and keeps patients informed of their responsibility.
-
Performs clerical duties including, but not limited to, sorting and opening mail, filing, and copying. Assists in maintaining an orderly office environment.
-
Participates in site maintenance, which includes outside grounds, waiting rooms, rest rooms, lab, examination rooms, and business office.
-
Participates in staff meetings.
-
Any other duties or directives which the Company, in its sole discretion, deems appropriate.
Entry Requirements :
Education: High school graduate or GED. Knowledge of business office procedures. Knowledge of basic medical terminology and medical billing preferred.
Experience: Prefer one year of work experience, preferably in a medical office setting.
Supervision Received :
Works under the direct supervision of the Physician.
Interpersonal Relationships:
Serves as a liaison between patients and medical support staff.
Skills and Abilities:
-
Can greet patients and answer phone in pleasant and helpful manner.
-
Can operate various office equipment including, but not limited to, a computer, phone system, adding machine, copy machine and FAX machine.
-
Can speak clearly and concisely.
-
Ability to read, understand and follow verbal and written instructions
-
Able to sort and file materials correctly by alphabetic or numeric systems.
-
Can establish and maintain effective working relationships with patients, employees and the public.
Working Conditions:
Subject to frequent interruptions. Clean, smoke-free, well lighted.
Physical Requirements :
-
Sitting, standing, and walking throughout the day.
-
Stooping, bending and stretching for files and supplies.
-
Using computer screen for long periods of time.
-
Occasional lifting of files or paper weighing up to 30 pounds.
-
Manual dexterity sufficient to operate a keyboard, calculator, telephone, copier and other office equipment.
-
Occasional stress from working with ill people and from many interruptions.
