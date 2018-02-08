MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Patient Access Representative-Cadillac

Cadillac, MI

https://my.jobs/f184ec8ae9274f8f87cd131f059d4baa151

Posted on February 8, 2018

About Patient Access Representative-Cadillac

INTERNAL APPLICANTS ONLY

Job Summary:

Greets, instructs, directs, and schedules patients and visitors. Serves as a liaison between patient and medical support staff. Performs billing procedures.

Specific Duties:

  1. Acts in a professional manner reflecting the mission and philosophy of the clinic.

  2. Supports and abides by departmental and health system policies and procedures.

  3. Serves as front-line patient contact.

  4. Greets and registers patients in a courteous and professional manner.

  5. Verifies and updates patient information to insure accuracy in the medical chart.

  6. Handles scheduling and patient communications.

  7. Schedules patients for office appointments, tests and x-rays, and referrals to other sites, and informs patients of dates, times and special preparation instructions.

  8. Answers and screens incoming phone calls and patient inquiries, and relays messages in a timely and efficient manner.

  9. Responsible for front-desk paperwork, patient charts, files and site maintenance.

  10. Locates and pulls patient charts, and distributes to appropriate staff so that charts are available when needed.

  11. Assists with the preparation and maintenance of current and new patient charts to assure appropriate documentation and neat, orderly files so that charts are up-to-date, readable, and easily accessible.

  12. Using the Medic system, enters charges, posts co-pay and cash payments, responds to billing inquiries from patients, and keeps patients informed of their responsibility.

  13. Performs clerical duties including, but not limited to, sorting and opening mail, filing, and copying. Assists in maintaining an orderly office environment.

  14. Participates in site maintenance, which includes outside grounds, waiting rooms, rest rooms, lab, examination rooms, and business office.

  15. Participates in staff meetings.

  16. Any other duties or directives which the Company, in its sole discretion, deems appropriate.

Entry Requirements :

Education: High school graduate or GED. Knowledge of business office procedures. Knowledge of basic medical terminology and medical billing preferred.

Experience: Prefer one year of work experience, preferably in a medical office setting.

Supervision Received :

Works under the direct supervision of the Physician.

Interpersonal Relationships:

Serves as a liaison between patients and medical support staff.

Skills and Abilities:

  1. Can greet patients and answer phone in pleasant and helpful manner.

  2. Can operate various office equipment including, but not limited to, a computer, phone system, adding machine, copy machine and FAX machine.

  3. Can speak clearly and concisely.

  4. Ability to read, understand and follow verbal and written instructions

  5. Able to sort and file materials correctly by alphabetic or numeric systems.

  6. Can establish and maintain effective working relationships with patients, employees and the public.

Working Conditions:

Subject to frequent interruptions. Clean, smoke-free, well lighted.

Physical Requirements :

  1. Sitting, standing, and walking throughout the day.

  2. Stooping, bending and stretching for files and supplies.

  3. Using computer screen for long periods of time.

  4. Occasional lifting of files or paper weighing up to 30 pounds.

  5. Manual dexterity sufficient to operate a keyboard, calculator, telephone, copier and other office equipment.

  6. Occasional stress from working with ill people and from many interruptions.

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8489723

