Patient Access Representative-Cadillac

INTERNAL APPLICANTS ONLY

Job Summary:

Greets, instructs, directs, and schedules patients and visitors. Serves as a liaison between patient and medical support staff. Performs billing procedures.

Specific Duties:

Acts in a professional manner reflecting the mission and philosophy of the clinic.

Supports and abides by departmental and health system policies and procedures.

Serves as front-line patient contact.

Greets and registers patients in a courteous and professional manner.

Verifies and updates patient information to insure accuracy in the medical chart.

Handles scheduling and patient communications.

Schedules patients for office appointments, tests and x-rays, and referrals to other sites, and informs patients of dates, times and special preparation instructions.

Answers and screens incoming phone calls and patient inquiries, and relays messages in a timely and efficient manner.

Responsible for front-desk paperwork, patient charts, files and site maintenance.

Locates and pulls patient charts, and distributes to appropriate staff so that charts are available when needed.

Assists with the preparation and maintenance of current and new patient charts to assure appropriate documentation and neat, orderly files so that charts are up-to-date, readable, and easily accessible.

Using the Medic system, enters charges, posts co-pay and cash payments, responds to billing inquiries from patients, and keeps patients informed of their responsibility.

Performs clerical duties including, but not limited to, sorting and opening mail, filing, and copying. Assists in maintaining an orderly office environment.

Participates in site maintenance, which includes outside grounds, waiting rooms, rest rooms, lab, examination rooms, and business office.

Participates in staff meetings.