PartTime Flex Associate Petoskey ,MI

SUMMARY:

The Flex Associate position is responsible for assisting other Anderson Merchandisers associates in execution of client projects.Â Employment will be on-going on an as needed basis.

Retail Execution East LLCSales

Individuals seeking employment are considered without regards to race, color, religion, national origin, age, , marital status, ancestry, physical or mental disability, veteran status, or orientation. You are being given the opportunity to provide the following information in order to help us comply with federal and state Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action record keeping, reporting, and other legal requirements.