Parts Counter Sales Representative

Traverse City, MI

Posted on February 16, 2018

About Parts Counter Sales Representative

SUMMARY:
Management Business Solutions is actively seeking a Parts Counter Sales Representative for a building supplies distribution company located in Traverse City, MI. This person will be servicing customers at the sales counters which include: entering orders, pricing, purchasing of product, and picking and packaging of orders for customer pick-up.
RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Conduct excellent customer service to every external and internal customer.
  • Create business relationships with customers.
  • Provide knowledge and understanding of the warehouse and bin location system as well as different products the company stocks.
  • Enter sales orders, purchasing, and or transferring special order or non-stock items to service customer needs.
  • Gather products/materials from the warehouse to package or assemble for customer pick-up.
  • Prevent shipping and inventory errors.
  • Mark all packaging correctly with the correct name and count.
  • Complete all order documents/credits with a signature and date.
  • Operate material handling effectively and safely.
  • Stock, clean and keep up the appearance of the sales counter area.
  • Promote and display new products.

QUALIFICATIONS:

  • High School diploma or equivalent experience required.
  • Customer service experience required.
  • Construction product knowledge preferred.
  • Working knowledge of basic financial concepts like margins, profit, and discounts preferred.
  • Working knowledge of Microsoft Office products and Eclipse a plus.
  • Must have excellent communication skills.

MANAGEMENT BUSINESS SOLUTIONS IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/8424008

