SUMMARY:

Management Business Solutions is actively seeking a Parts Counter Sales Representative for a building supplies distribution company located in Traverse City, MI. This person will be servicing customers at the sales counters which include: entering orders, pricing, purchasing of product, and picking and packaging of orders for customer pick-up.

Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Conduct excellent customer service to every external and internal customer.

Create business relationships with customers.

Provide knowledge and understanding of the warehouse and bin location system as well as different products the company stocks.

Enter sales orders, purchasing, and or transferring special order or non-stock items to service customer needs.

Gather products/materials from the warehouse to package or assemble for customer pick-up.

Prevent shipping and inventory errors.

Mark all packaging correctly with the correct name and count.

Complete all order documents/credits with a signature and date.

Operate material handling effectively and safely.

Stock, clean and keep up the appearance of the sales counter area.

Promote and display new products.

Â

QUALIFICATIONS: