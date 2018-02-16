Parts Counter Sales Representative
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 16, 2018
About Parts Counter Sales Representative
SUMMARY:
Management Business Solutions is actively seeking a Parts Counter Sales Representative for a building supplies distribution company located in Traverse City, MI. This person will be servicing customers at the sales counters which include: entering orders, pricing, purchasing of product, and picking and packaging of orders for customer pick-up.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Conduct excellent customer service to every external and internal customer.
- Create business relationships with customers.
- Provide knowledge and understanding of the warehouse and bin location system as well as different products the company stocks.
- Enter sales orders, purchasing, and or transferring special order or non-stock items to service customer needs.
- Gather products/materials from the warehouse to package or assemble for customer pick-up.
- Prevent shipping and inventory errors.
- Mark all packaging correctly with the correct name and count.
- Complete all order documents/credits with a signature and date.
- Operate material handling effectively and safely.
- Stock, clean and keep up the appearance of the sales counter area.
- Promote and display new products.
QUALIFICATIONS:
- High School diploma or equivalent experience required.
- Customer service experience required.
- Construction product knowledge preferred.
- Working knowledge of basic financial concepts like margins, profit, and discounts preferred.
- Working knowledge of Microsoft Office products and Eclipse a plus.
- Must have excellent communication skills.
MANAGEMENT BUSINESS SOLUTIONS IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER
