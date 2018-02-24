Part Time Showroom Consultant

Join the largest manufacturer of tile and natural stone in the United States and watch your career stand out with Dal-Tile, a subsidiary of Mohawk Industries.

Our close-knit team of dedicated professionals has made us the success we are today. In exchange for their hard work, we support our people with a family-friendly work environment, a commitment to promoting from within, unique benefits that go beyond just medical and dental, and a belief that every employee deserves a productive life outside of work. If this sounds outstanding to you, take the first step forward and explore a career with Dal-Tile.

The Showroom Consultant provides a variety of customer service and office administration duties related to the sale of products. Assists customers and their clients in the selection of tile / stone products primarily focusing on color, size, and coordination. Within the Gallery location only, acts as an assistant to the Design Consultant.

SSC Location:

Provides tile and stone selection advice and support at least 40% of their time.

Assists in the operation of the showroom including maintaining tile and stone displays.

Addresses and resolves customer complaints (returns and order errors).

Performs shipping and receiving activities for samples, merchandise and displays.

Performs various office administration duties such as processing payments and receipts, reconciliation of DSRâs and cash box, preparation of bank deposits, balance petty cash box, prepares various performance reports, updates customer master file and creates vendor orders.

May perform various product order duties such as entering customer orders, creating plant/RDC orders, and completing stock replenishment orders.

Maintains accurate and detailed records to keep in compliance with company policies and procedures.

Trains and provides assistance to CSRâs.

Maintains a safe working environment by obeying all safety rules as outlined in the Safety Program and by reporting all accidents, unsafe conditions and acts to Management.

Performs other related duties as required.

SSC

Showroom Consultant Job Orientation

Creative/Design

20%

Administrative

20%

Customer Service

50%

Manual

10%

Education and Knowledge:

Interior Design Degree or equivalent combination of education, training and /or experience.

Experience:

1+ year customer service experience

Competencies:

Organization

Math

Time management

Computer skills

Detail oriented

Customer service

Safety conscious

Other Pertinent Job Information:

While performing the duties of this job, the associate is regularly required to stand, use hands, and reach with hands and arms. The associate is required to walk, stoop, kneel, crouch, or crawl. The associate may be required to sometimes sit, climb or balance. The associate may lift and/or move up to 80 pounds. Specific vision abilities required by this position includes close vision, peripheral vision, and ability to adjust focus. While performing the duties of this job, the associate is regularly exposed to moving mechanical parts. The associate is occasionally exposed to fumes or airborne particles. The associate may be exposed to a wide range of temperatures. The noise level is usually loud. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform essential functions.

We offer competitive salary and a comprehensive benefits package, career opportunities, and an environment of creativity and growth. Company Match on 401k

Employee Purchase Discount

Tuition Reimbursement

Dal-Tile is a proud supporter of our U.S. military, veterans and their families – Thank You for Your Service!

Active military, transitioning service members and veterans are strongly encouraged to apply.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer committed to an inclusive workplace and a proud Drugs Donât Work participant (EEO/AA M/F/D/V).