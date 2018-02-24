Part Time Sales

Assists the management team with the day-to-day operations within a rue21 store; reports to members of store management.

Provide and promote exceptional customer service and offer positive resolutions to challenges and complaints from customers

Generate sales through customer interaction, fitting room assistance, and suggestive selling

Prevent asset loss through proper zoning and floor awareness

Effectively perform associate register transactions without errors or shortages

Adhere to store visual directives, maintenance standards, and cleanliness standards

Consistently exemplify a teamwork attitude with management and coworkers to improve personal and store performance

Communicate effectively with management and coworkers concerning business issues and opportunities

Comply with all company policies and procedures, and follow all safety standards to ensure a safe work and shopping environment

Support the Store Management team in driving and maximizing store sales, controlling and minimizing shrink to achieve store goals

Complete all other duties as assigned

No prior experience required; however, prior customer service and/or retail experience is a plus

Work a schedule reflective of availability established at the time of hire, with the ability to increase hours based on business needs which may include weekends and/or holidays

Physical Requirements

Stand for up to 8 hours

Carry up to 40 pounds

Climb and balance on ladders

Bend at the waist

Lift up to 40 pounds

Kneel and squat on the ground