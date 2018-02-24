Part Time Sales
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 24, 2018
About Part Time Sales
Assists the management team with the day-to-day operations within a rue21 store; reports to members of store management.
Provide and promote exceptional customer service and offer positive resolutions to challenges and complaints from customers
Generate sales through customer interaction, fitting room assistance, and suggestive selling
Prevent asset loss through proper zoning and floor awareness
Effectively perform associate register transactions without errors or shortages
Adhere to store visual directives, maintenance standards, and cleanliness standards
Consistently exemplify a teamwork attitude with management and coworkers to improve personal and store performance
Communicate effectively with management and coworkers concerning business issues and opportunities
Comply with all company policies and procedures, and follow all safety standards to ensure a safe work and shopping environment
Support the Store Management team in driving and maximizing store sales, controlling and minimizing shrink to achieve store goals
Complete all other duties as assigned
No prior experience required; however, prior customer service and/or retail experience is a plus
Work a schedule reflective of availability established at the time of hire, with the ability to increase hours based on business needs which may include weekends and/or holidays
Physical Requirements
Stand for up to 8 hours
Carry up to 40 pounds
Climb and balance on ladders
Bend at the waist
Lift up to 40 pounds
Kneel and squat on the ground
Reach above the shoulder frequently
