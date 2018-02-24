MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Part Time Sales

Traverse City, MI

Posted on February 24, 2018

About Part Time Sales

Assists the management team with the day-to-day operations within a rue21 store; reports to members of store management.

  • Provide and promote exceptional customer service and offer positive resolutions to challenges and complaints from customers

  • Generate sales through customer interaction, fitting room assistance, and suggestive selling

  • Prevent asset loss through proper zoning and floor awareness

  • Effectively perform associate register transactions without errors or shortages

  • Adhere to store visual directives, maintenance standards, and cleanliness standards

  • Consistently exemplify a teamwork attitude with management and coworkers to improve personal and store performance

  • Communicate effectively with management and coworkers concerning business issues and opportunities

  • Comply with all company policies and procedures, and follow all safety standards to ensure a safe work and shopping environment

  • Support the Store Management team in driving and maximizing store sales, controlling and minimizing shrink to achieve store goals

  • Complete all other duties as assigned

  • No prior experience required; however, prior customer service and/or retail experience is a plus

  • Work a schedule reflective of availability established at the time of hire, with the ability to increase hours based on business needs which may include weekends and/or holidays

  • Physical Requirements

  • Stand for up to 8 hours

  • Carry up to 40 pounds

  • Climb and balance on ladders

  • Bend at the waist

  • Lift up to 40 pounds

  • Kneel and squat on the ground

  • Reach above the shoulder frequently

About rue21

