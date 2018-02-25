Part Time Reseller Specialist – Traverse City MI
Traverse City, MI
Posted on February 25, 2018
About Part Time Reseller Specialist – Traverse City MI
Job Summary
As a Specialist in a reseller store, you help create the energy and excitement around Apple products, providing the right solutions and getting products into customersâ hands. You understand that Apple is dedicated to delivering a customer experience thatâs unlike any other. It starts withÂ you discovering customersâ needs. You match those needs with the right products, and then with the support of your partner you help customers develop lifelong relationships with Apple. Every day youâll encounter unique opportunities to change lives and make a difference.
Key Qualifications
- Strong communication and listening skills that let you speak as freely and comfortably with small groups as with individual customers.
- Strong interest in connecting technology to customer needs, with a passion for continuous learning about Apple products and features.
- You have excellent customer service skills that allow you to translate complex conversations into simple solutions. Description
As a Specialist in a reseller store, you are highly skilled at uncovering customersâ needs, then following through with enlightening solutions. Always curious, you stay on top of news about products and initiatives, ready to apply your learnings in customer interactions. Your success is measured by your ability to create new owners of our products. You are proud to represent Apple, andÂ you get great satisfaction from helping customers do more with our products and develop lifelong relationships with our brand.Â
You have a passion for Apple and eager to share that passion with others.
You are willing to embrace Appleâs unique style for service.
You have strong people skillsâyou’re approachable, a good listener, and empathetic.
Able to work a schedule that includes evenings and weekends, approximately 24 hours per week.
Cross-industry experience is welcomeâa retail background is not necessary but preferred.
