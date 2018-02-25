Part Time Reseller Specialist – Traverse City MI

Job Number: 113234632

Traverse City, Michigan, United States

Posted: 09-Nov-2017

Weekly Hours: 24.00

Job Summary

As a Specialist in a reseller store, you help create the energy and excitement around Apple products, providing the right solutions and getting products into customersâ hands. You understand that Apple is dedicated to delivering a customer experience thatâs unlike any other. It starts withÂ you discovering customersâ needs. You match those needs with the right products, and then with the support of your partner you help customers develop lifelong relationships with Apple. Every day youâll encounter unique opportunities to change lives and make a difference.

Key Qualifications

Strong communication and listening skills that let you speak as freely and comfortably with small groups as with individual customers.

Strong interest in connecting technology to customer needs, with a passion for continuous learning about Apple products and features.

You have excellent customer service skills that allow you to translate complex conversations into simple solutions. Description



As a Specialist in a reseller store, you are highly skilled at uncovering customersâ needs, then following through with enlightening solutions. Always curious, you stay on top of news about products and initiatives, ready to apply your learnings in customer interactions. Your success is measured by your ability to create new owners of our products. You are proud to represent Apple, andÂ you get great satisfaction from helping customers do more with our products and develop lifelong relationships with our brand.Â

Education

Additional Requirements