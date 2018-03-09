MyNorth.comMyNorth.com

Part- Time Receptionist

Traverse City, MI

Posted on March 9, 2018

Urban Oasis Salt Spa, Traverse City’s newest spa facility, is seeking a Part Time Receptionist.

 

 

We are looking for a candidate that is passionate about great health and relaxation!

 

Job Duties and Qualifications include:

  • Proficiency with Microsoft Office Suite – Word, Excel, Outlook
  • Excellent customer service skills, friendly, outgoing personality
  • Prior receptionist or front desk experience
  • Salon or spa experience a plus.
  • Scheduling experience a plus
  • Detailed oriented with the ability to multitask in a busy environment.
  • Excellent communication skills.
  • FaceBook marketing helpful
  • Available to work evenings and occasional weekends

Starting wage is $13 per hour

Could lead to a full time position

Benefits include:

  • Use of spa facility

How to Apply

https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/7680561

