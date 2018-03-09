Part- Time Receptionist
Traverse City, MI
Posted on March 9, 2018
Short URL: https://mynorth.com/job/373134
About Part- Time Receptionist
Urban Oasis Salt Spa, Traverse City’s newest spa facility, is seeking a Part Time Receptionist.
We are looking for a candidate that is passionate about great health and relaxation!
Job Duties and Qualifications include:
- Proficiency with Microsoft Office Suite – Word, Excel, Outlook
- Excellent customer service skills, friendly, outgoing personality
- Prior receptionist or front desk experience
- Salon or spa experience a plus.
- Scheduling experience a plus
- Detailed oriented with the ability to multitask in a busy environment.
- Excellent communication skills.
- FaceBook marketing helpful
- Available to work evenings and occasional weekends
Starting wage is $13 per hour
Could lead to a full time position
Benefits include:
- Use of spa facility
Job at a Glance
About Urban Oasis Salt Spa
More jobs at Urban Oasis Salt Spa