Urban Oasis Salt Spa, Traverse City’s newest spa facility, is seeking a Part Time Receptionist.

We are looking for a candidate that is passionate about great health and relaxation!

Job Duties and Qualifications include:

Proficiency with Microsoft Office Suite – Word, Excel, Outlook

Excellent customer service skills, friendly, outgoing personality

Prior receptionist or front desk experience

Salon or spa experience a plus.

Scheduling experience a plus

Detailed oriented with the ability to multitask in a busy environment.

Excellent communication skills.

FaceBook marketing helpful

Available to work evenings and occasional weekends

Starting wage is $13 per hour

Could lead to a full time position

Benefits include: