Part Time Gourmet Pairing Advisor _PSS

We are hiring vibrant and energetic individuals to represent the top gourmet brands of cheese, wine and other specialty items in the market today! This Part Time Gourmet Advisor job will guide, educate and consult with customers to find that perfect pairing for a delicious endeavor! Our ideal candidate drives brand awareness, influences buying behavior, and becomes the go-to person for the vast culinary options available. As part of our winning team, youâll also receive top-tier training, competitive pay rates and have the opportunity for career growth. Apply today for a chance to join the largest sales and marketing agency in North America, Advantage Solutions!

RESPONSIBILITIES

Engage and educate customers in a professional and memorable manner that creates positive shopper experiences, generates enthusiasm for the products, and increases sales

Ask qualifying questions to understand each individualâs unique needs and pair them with cheese, wine or other Gourmet products to meet their needs.

Maximize brand awareness by moving around the event area to actively engage with shoppers

QUALIFICATIONS

High school diploma or equivalent job-related experience, preferably culinary school experience

A background in food or experience in food related industry with a passion for cheese, wine and gourmet products preferred

Experience in event marketing, consultative selling, demonstrations, sales, brand promotion or retail/grocery preferred

A dynamic, upbeat salesperson who exudes energy and prides themselves on excellence

Basic computer skills, as well as, daily access to a smartphone with internet/email access

Advantage Solutions is one of North Americaâs leading sales and marketing agencies specializing in outsourced sales, merchandising, category management and marketing services to manufacturers, suppliers and producers of food products and consumer packaged goods. Advantage Solutions services a variety of trade channels including grocery, mass merchandise, specialty, convenience, drug, dollar, club, hardware, consumer electronics and home centers. We bridge the gap between manufacturers and retailers, providing consumers access to the best products available in the marketplace today.

Advantage Sales and Marketing, LLC dba Advantage Solutions is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Responsibilities

