Part Time Fulfillment Clerk

Job Description:

The primary function of the Fulfillment Clerk is to assist customers with all of their shopping needs. This includes assisting customers in the selection, demonstration, preparation and loading of merchandise. The Fulfillment Clerk is required to respond to customer inquiries and support them throughout their shopping experience including promoting customer loyalty plans and/or extended protection/replacement plans where appropriate. The Fulfillment Clerk is also responsible for maintaining a safe and secure work environment by conducting daily safety reviews, noting hazards, keeping store areas clean and organized, and monitoring for potential theft or security risks. Lastly, the Fulfillment Clerk is responsible for completing all other duties as assigned.

Job ID: 1362551BR

Line of Business: Store

Job Category: Customer Service

Department: 0689 – Product Support

Employment Type I: Regular

Employment Type II: Part-Time

Location #: 2585

Location Name: Petoskey, MI

City: Petoskey

State: MI

EEO Statement:

Loweâs is an equal opportunity employer and administers all personnel practices without regard to race, color, religion, sex, age, national origin, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, marital status, veteran status, genetics or any other category protected under applicable law.