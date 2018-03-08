Paramedic

Department:Emergency Department

Schedule:Full-time

Shift:Day Shift

Hours:7a-7p

Salary Range:$16.30 Commensurate with experience

Job Details:

McLaren Northern Michigan has a state-of-the-art Emergency Department. The nursing staff is certified in all aspects of emergency care. All the physicians are board certified in Emergency Medicine. The unit works in a collegial manner where teamwork is all important in quality patient care. All rooms are private, protecting patient privacy and confidentiality. The ED offers self scheduling, in-services designed to promote excellence in patient care, in a new stimulating environment.Education:Completion of EMT-P (Paramedic) Program required.Licensure: Current BLS and ACLS certifications required.Current Michigan License as EMT-P Paramedic required.Experience: Prior experience in direct patient care required. Paramedic experience required. Field experience preferred.Other Job Requirements: Hand/eye coordination and fine motor skills for legible handwriting, manipulation of special equipment and computer use. Ability to maintain positive interaction with all types of patients, significant others and coworkers in order to effectively care for the patients.Ability to lift and/or maneuver objects weighing a minimum of 30 pounds using appropriate body mechanics in lifting, positioning and transferring of patients. Walking and standing for long periods of time. Ability to interpret, synthesize, prioritize and make immediate judgments using long and short-term memory related to managing and caring for patients. Ability to effectively, completely and objectively document.Ability to visually observe, hear, smell, touch and speak clearly in order for communication to be accurate and timely. Designated shift may be altered due to changes in staffing patterns related to patient needs.Competent within 6 months of hire with all age groups within defined patient population. Demonstrates sensitivity when interacting with diverse ethnic groups.